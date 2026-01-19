Where LSU's 34 transfer portal departures are headed in 2026
LSU’s transfer portal run continues as Lane Kiffin and his staff put the finishing touches on what is already an exciting roster for the 2026 season. We’ve covered all of the latest news and an updated depth chart projection on the site, but here, we’re looking at the 34 players who have transferred out. Who were significant losses and where did all these departures end up signing? Here’s the full rundown and my thoughts.
Offense
QB Michael Van Buren — Committed to USF
QB Colin Hurley — Committed to Michigan
WR Nic Anderson — Committed to Kentucky
WR Kyle Parker — Committed to Ohio State
WR TaRon Francis — Committed to West Virginia
WR Destyn Hill — Committed to Tulane
WR Jelani Watkins — Committed to Arkansas
WR Kylan Billiot — Committed to James Madison
RB Ju’Juan Johnson — Committed to Syracuse
RB Kaleb Jackson — Committed to North Carolina
RB JT Lindsey — Committed to Ole Miss
TE Donovan Green — Committed to Oklahoma State
OL Ory Williams — Committed to Tennessee
OL Tyler Miller — Committed to Mississippi State
OL Khayree Lee — Committed to South Alabama
OL Ethan Calloway — Committed to Wake Forest
OL Tyree Adams — Committed to Texas A&M
OL DJ Chester — Committed to Mississippi State
OL Coen Echols — Committed to Texas A&M
OL Carius Curne — Committed to Ole Miss
OL Paul Mubenga — Committed to Nebraska
K Aeron Burrell — Committed to North Carolina
It’s definitely a complete overhaul for LSU on the offensive side of the ball, replacing nine offensive linemen, six wide receivers, three running backs, and two quarterbacks who left to the portal. The ones I would consider potential starters for next year would be Curne, Adams. Echols, and maybe Parker. All but four of these offensive players committed to P4 schools with nine committing to other SEC programs.
LSU has done a great job rebuilding this receiver room and retained Harlem Berry and Caden Durham as running backs in 2026. The quarterback overhaul was swift and impressive from Kiffin and Charlie Weiss, now with three players in the room who can all have an impact this year or in the future.
Defense
DL Walter Mathis — Committed to Auburn
DT Ahmad Breaux — Committed to Kentucky
DT Zion Williams — Committed to Texas
DT Sydir Mitchell — Committed to Wake Forest
DE CJ Jackson — Committed to Vanderbilt
CB Ashton Stamps — Committed to Arizona State
S Jardin Gilbert — Committed to Mississippi State
S Joel Rogers — Committed to UTSA
S Austin Ausberry — Committed to Baylor
DB Jacob Bradford — Committed to West Virginia
CB Wallace Foster — Committed to FAU
DB Javien Toviano
There’s significantly less turnover on the defensive side of the ball as the retention of position coaches across the board played a huge role in getting back a lot of the talent from 2025. The one position with a coaching change was defensive tackle and that’s where we saw four players leave. Mathis, Breaux, and Williams were all promising defensive linemen who should have strong careers at their next stops, but LSU has done well to replace them and the depth. Outide of them, there’s not a player on this list that would be competing for real snaps in 2026.
The safety room did lose Gilbert, Rogers, and Toviano, but it was clear they weren’t really close to breaking through last year, so this makes sense.
Still, only one of the currently committed players did not commit to a P4 team and five committed to another SEC program.