Where LSU's 34 transfer portal departures are headed in 2026

LSU’s transfer portal run continues as Lane Kiffin and his staff put the finishing touches on what is already an exciting roster for the 2026 season. We’ve covered all of the latest news and an updated depth chart projection on the site, but here, we’re looking at the 34 players who have transferred out. Who were significant losses and where did all these departures end up signing? Here’s the full rundown and my thoughts.

Offense

LSU QB Michael Van Buren (Photo: © SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

QB Michael Van Buren — Committed to USF

QB Colin Hurley — Committed to Michigan

WR Nic Anderson — Committed to Kentucky

WR Kyle Parker — Committed to Ohio State

WR TaRon Francis — Committed to West Virginia

WR Destyn Hill — Committed to Tulane

WR Jelani Watkins — Committed to Arkansas

WR Kylan Billiot — Committed to James Madison

RB Ju’Juan Johnson — Committed to Syracuse

RB Kaleb Jackson — Committed to North Carolina

RB JT Lindsey — Committed to Ole Miss

TE Donovan Green — Committed to Oklahoma State

OL Ory Williams — Committed to Tennessee

OL Tyler Miller — Committed to Mississippi State

OL Khayree Lee — Committed to South Alabama

OL Ethan Calloway — Committed to Wake Forest

OL Tyree Adams — Committed to Texas A&M

OL DJ Chester — Committed to Mississippi State

OL Coen Echols — Committed to Texas A&M

OL Carius Curne — Committed to Ole Miss

OL Paul Mubenga — Committed to Nebraska

K Aeron Burrell — Committed to North Carolina

It’s definitely a complete overhaul for LSU on the offensive side of the ball, replacing nine offensive linemen, six wide receivers, three running backs, and two quarterbacks who left to the portal. The ones I would consider potential starters for next year would be Curne, Adams. Echols, and maybe Parker. All but four of these offensive players committed to P4 schools with nine committing to other SEC programs.

LSU has done a great job rebuilding this receiver room and retained Harlem Berry and Caden Durham as running backs in 2026. The quarterback overhaul was swift and impressive from Kiffin and Charlie Weiss, now with three players in the room who can all have an impact this year or in the future.

Defense

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux (93) reacts after sacking UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

DL Walter Mathis — Committed to Auburn

DT Ahmad Breaux — Committed to Kentucky

DT Zion Williams — Committed to Texas

DT Sydir Mitchell — Committed to Wake Forest

DE CJ Jackson — Committed to Vanderbilt

CB Ashton Stamps — Committed to Arizona State

S Jardin Gilbert — Committed to Mississippi State

S Joel Rogers — Committed to UTSA

S Austin Ausberry — Committed to Baylor

DB Jacob Bradford — Committed to West Virginia

CB Wallace Foster — Committed to FAU

DB Javien Toviano

There’s significantly less turnover on the defensive side of the ball as the retention of position coaches across the board played a huge role in getting back a lot of the talent from 2025. The one position with a coaching change was defensive tackle and that’s where we saw four players leave. Mathis, Breaux, and Williams were all promising defensive linemen who should have strong careers at their next stops, but LSU has done well to replace them and the depth. Outide of them, there’s not a player on this list that would be competing for real snaps in 2026.

The safety room did lose Gilbert, Rogers, and Toviano, but it was clear they weren’t really close to breaking through last year, so this makes sense.

Still, only one of the currently committed players did not commit to a P4 team and five committed to another SEC program.