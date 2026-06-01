Why I chose the Bengal Tiger and On3!

Happy June, Bengal Tiger family! My name is Glen West and I couldn’t be happier to start my journey with On3 and the Bengal Tiger today.

The transformation period within the LSU athletic department, football and basketball programs over the last six months has rubbed off on the media industry around town as well and I’m extremely excited to bring widespread team and recruiting coverage to this great community of Tiger fans.

For those who don’t know much about me, I grew up in New Orleans reading the Times Picayune sports section from front to back every day as a young sports fan. My sports passions have been LSU, the Saints and the Pelicans from as far back as I can remember. I grew up playing baseball and golf but my best sport without a doubt was basketball. It helped that I was always the tall one in the class and I never stopped, even as I got to college where I grew a few inches. But I did finally stop at 6-foot-10 in my first year at LSU in 2015 and I haven’t left Baton Rouge since.

I loved going to school here and from the second semester of my sophomore year until this very moment, I’ve been captivated and extremely lucky to get to cover LSU sports. I started as a student, where my first beat was covering the final team of the Johnny Jones era in 2017 and then an LSU baseball team that made it all the way to the championship series against Florida. Immediately I became infatuated with being around those two programs and the players, which rubbed off later that fall in football as well.

I was lucky enough to have a front row seat to Will Wade’s iconic NIT press conference after beating ULL. One of the first football games I ever covered was LSU-Troy in 2017 but that memory quickly gave way to the iconic two-year run with Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow and company.

Covering national championships in football and baseball, multiple trips to the NCAA tournament in basketball, two Heisman trophy winners and all of the great players who have rolled through Baton Rouge since the spring of 2017 has truly been a dream and I don’t plan to wake from it any time soon.

Now, after 10 years of being on this beat, it’s crazy to think of how full circle this upcoming year will be. After being fired, Orgeron, Wade and Jones are all back. There’s a new leader of the football program in Lane Kiffin and you can bet that Jay Johnson and LSU baseball won’t be down for very long.

The 2026-27 athletic calendar promises to be unlike any other we’ve seen from an entertainment perspective and I look forward to covering each moment alongside you all.

I would like to thank Shannon Terry, Ryan Tice, Taylor Gaspar Estes, Joel Cox and many others who have believed in me for a long time and offered me this great platform to continue working for. A huge reason for me making this move is the respect and admiration I have for Shea Dixon and I am absolutely stoked to get to work alongside him.

My plan is to really hit the ground running over these next several weeks. With the baseball portal just opening, I’ll be on top of the additions and changes made to this roster throughout the offseason (more on that in a little bit). This is obviously a huge month for us in recruiting as well and I will be working closely with Shea in any way that I can to help bring you guys all the latest on top targets, commitments and official visits. I’m also hoping to plan a sitdown interview with Will Wade in the weeks ahead to get his thoughts on this team he’s built in year one and before you know it, media days and fall camp for football will be right around the corner as well.

I can’t begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity and all that it entails. I look forward to meeting and interacting with each and every one of you and hope to build something special with the Bengal Tiger. Now, time to get to work.