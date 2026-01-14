Why Verge Ausberry believes Lane Kiffin is perfect fit for LSU

LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry did a 30 minute interview with Michael Cauble for WBRZ News in Baton Rouge, an excellent dialogue of his process and his mindset after a hectic first few months as the AD.

In that interview, it became clear how the process of hiring Lane Kiffin came about, but more importantly, Ausberry discussed at length what made Kiffin that answer for the future.

Coming off of a failed tenure under Brian Kelly, the Tigers’ program needed a change and there was significant pressure on Ausberry to deliver — which he did. Now, Kiffin is hard at work putting his roster together for 2026, but the big picture is more important to LSU’s AD and Kiffin checked the key boxes for Ausberry during this search.

“When you’re looking for coaches, you’re looking for somebody that’s a fit,” Ausberry said. “And we’re going through the process, looking at who fits here at LSU. I’ve been following Lane for a long time, ever since we were with the Raiders, ever since he was a coordinator at USC. I’ve watched Lane Kiffin and what he’s done, the places he’s been, even some places where he wasn’t successful. But some great coaches have to go places and fail.

He’s had his ups and his downs, and the last time his job came open we kind of took a look at Lane. I think he’s matured since then, and when I sat down and met with him, I saw a different Lane Kiffin than four, five, six years ago. He talks about that, how he’s matured as a person. His father was one of the best in the business, and you know Nick Saban had a lot of appreciation for him. When his father passed away, I think it helped mature him and changed his life.”

Kiffin’s path to LSU has been long and winding, but since taking over as the offensive coordinator for Nick Saban in the mid 2010s, he’s been on an incredible trajectory. First he made FAU a conference champion quickly, then he rattled off the best five-year stretch in Ole Miss history, capped with this 11-1 regular season.

“He’s a great ball coach,” Ausberry said. “I mean, he’s one of the best ball coaches out there. This is probably one of the few times a university got a coach whose program was competing for a national championship. That doesn’t happen much and it’s hard to do. It’s hard to get those guys. There are a lot of emotions involved. You build that team, you see where it could go, and you watch them play and win. It’s very hard to pull a coach like that.

But LSU is LSU. It’s the brand we are. I tell people LSU is one of the top programs in the country. You talk about LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, teams that are consistently up there. You have your own recruiting base. You’re not fighting other schools in your state. You are the base, and you should be successful.”

What is Lane Kiffin’s plan at QB in the Transfer Portal? (Photo: © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

LSU has proven itself time and time again. This is one of the biggest brands in the country, as Ausberry said. Now, it’s time to start winning like one again. Since the 2019 season, it has been a disappointing run, but with Kiffin, the hope and the feeling around the program has changed.

In the interview, Ausberry talked at length about NIL and funding these new rosters in the sport, but with all of the changes to what we call college football, he sees something unique in Kiffin that will make him successful at LSU and it’s not just his football brilliance.

“He’s the best play caller there is in football, one of the best coaches in football,” Ausberry said. “I think working with Pete Carroll, especially working with Nick Saban during his time at Alabama, really helped him. When you close your eyes now and watch his mannerisms, the way he talks, the way he uses his hands—it’s all Nick.

I watched all four of the guys who played in the football playoff, and they’re all Saban disciples. He teaches those guys not just X’s and O’s—because all coaches know X’s and O’s—but the little things: how you relate to players, how you manage your staff, how in tune you are with what’s around you. There are so many different constituencies now, NIL, TAF donors, supporters, fans, and you have to pull all that together.

It’s the same thing with your student-athletes. You have your rookies, your core team, and your free agents. How do you mold all that? Chemistry. I tell people all the time, just because you pay a lot of money doesn’t mean you’re going to win. So, you have to have the right positions. The quarterback has to be successful. And then you have to have the right chemistry within your program. I don’t care how much talent you have, every year is different. And that’s what you tell coaches: there has to be consistency in the approach. When that year is over, you start the next year. New team, new chemistry, new coaches, all working to be successful.”