With NFL Draft stock in flux, Nussmeier explains abdominal injury

As former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier progresses through the pre-draft process, more and more details have come to light about his abdominal injury that persisted throughout the 2025 football season. Nussmeier has put in the work to get back to 100 percent and now at the NFL Combine he said that he is close to being all the way back.

Still, the recovery process was not an easy one as he tried to play through the season and help his team win, but was ultimately not able to get over the injury. He talked through his injury and his time at LSU on Pro Football Talk on the NFL on NBC on Friday.

“It was rough. It was obviously a very hindering deal for a quarterback,” Nussmeier said. “Without getting too specific with everything that went on, it didn’t matter the distance of the throw. It was a lot of pain throwing the football. This happened day two of fall camp early in the season. It was kind of a yearly deal. Didn’t figure out what it truly was until about two months ago now. Only had about nine days to prepare for the Senior Bowl and get right for that. Just been retraining, trying to learn how to throw again from the ground up and get that back right. Obviously not being able to run, haven’t had time to train starts or anything like that. Just rehabbing. I’m feeling a lot better now. Made a lot of progress. Close to 100. Back to being myself.

“How much did it affect me? I think it was pretty evident. I really wasn’t able to throw the football. I had a stabbing pain in my ab every time I went to go throw the ball. And we weren’t able to figure out exactly what it was.”

LSU ended the year with a 7-6 record, resulting in the firing of Brian Kelly and the fall for Garrett Nussmeier from a projected top ten pick to outside of the first round in mock drafts. He ended his senior year with 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions, playing in just nine games. Now, he works to show what he’s made of and the arm talent that made him such a fascinating prospect. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.

“My faith is a big part of who I am. That’s my foundation and what keeps me true to myself,” Nussmeier said. “Leaning on that throughout the rough times of the year. I didn’t pay too much attention to the stock. I had an opportunity to go back to LSU and win a national championship and that was always my dream. I had to entertain and do my due diligence last offseason to check out the situation. But having that opportunity to go back and play for LSU one more time and try to win a national championship was hard to pass up. Ultimately I felt it was right for me to go back.”

Nussmeier’s love for LSU and Louisiana was on display every chance he had and even though it didn’t work out, he learned from it and is now looking towards proving himself in the NFL.

When asked what quarterbacks he watches and studies the most, Nussmeier had an answer that every Louisiana kid can relate to. Now, he’s set to continue to evolve his game at the next level.

“Definitely Drew Brees when I was younger,” Nussmeier said. “I was never the biggest kid growing up so I had to learn how to anticipate and throw guys open. Watching his tape was an inspiration. Now as I’ve gotten older I like watching a lot of Matt Stafford, seeing the way he goes about his business, the arm angles he’s able to complete passes from, and his pocket presence.”