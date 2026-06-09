5-star EDGE Asher Ghioto building strong relationship with Miami DL coach Jason Taylor

Five-star Bolles (Jacksonville, Fla.) EDGE Asher Ghioto is ranked by Rivals as the second-best player at his position in the 2028 class, and the Miami Hurricanes are one of the early schools to watch out for in his recruitment.

Ghioto visited Miami during the spring and made it back to Coral Gables on Sunday for the program’s annual Legends Camp.

His reason for attending? Ghioto wanted to get coached up by Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor, who is an NFL Hall of Famer and is widely considered one of the best pass rushers ever.

“I feel like it’s less about proving, more about learning, and I want to see how Jason Taylor coaches, what I would be feeling if I were in the program myself right now,” Ghioto told CaneSport. “I feel like it’s a lot less about the one-on-one space or the competitive space. Yes, I love that, but at the same time, it’s a lot more about being a sponge and just becoming another brain to his right now because I want to be able to learn. I want to be able to take all he has to offer, as much as we can these two hours, and just really apply that on the field and at least know the foundations of it, so I can take it back and then build off of it, so next time I come, it’s even better.”

Miami offered Ghioto in January 2025, and he and Taylor have built a strong relationship since then. The two have a bond that will pay off for the Canes in their pursuit of Ghioto over the next year.

“It’s awesome … We know each other now, so we see each other, we just talk. It’s casual. We know each other, so it’s nothing where it’s like a super intense coach to recruit type deal, where it’s still trying to pick apart your brain,” Ghioto said. “We’ve talked for, I mean we sat down and talked before for like five hours, like it was a long time. We really got to pick each other’s brains apart. I got to learn what he has to think about the program and what I have to think about a program, what could be better, what could be worse, all these different things. So I feel like it’s awesome. The relationship with him is definitely great.”

Last season at Bolles (which is where now-Hurricanes freshman offensive lineman JJ Sparks played), Ghioto totaled 65 sacks and a whopping 23 sacks. He had four games with at least three sacks.

As for what continues to bring Ghioto back to Miami for visits?

“I would say it’s really easy to get to. I mean, it’s four and a half hours, so I don’t have to pre-book a flight or pre-do anything,” Ghioto said. “It’s just like, ‘I’m gonna come down. Alright, let me drive down.’ So it’s really easy. It’s awesome. I would definitely say, too, it’s the program, right? It’s awesome. I love it. It’s, I mean, it’s Miami too. I don’t know if there’s many other places like Miami, so it’s different here, but I also say the connection too with Bolles. “I mean, [with] JJ [Sparks] here, it’s good having some insight like that into the program, so I mean it’s awesome.

“I love everything about this place. That’s why I keep coming back, just learning more and more, and I mean, I can’t wait to see when the construction is done, see all the new stuff. It’s looking amazing, and I can’t wait.”

CaneSport’s Take

We expect Miami to make a serious run for Ghioto next recruiting cycle. At 6-5 and 240 pounds, he already has a great frame, and he has the right attitude to excel at the next level.