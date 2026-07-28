ACC Media Sends Clear Message: Miami Is the Team to Beat

The rat poison is real. Just ask the ACC media members, who overwhelmingly voted Miami as the team favored to win the conference. It would be the Canes’ first-ever ACC title … but hey, maybe we should just end the season now after the Canes got 165 first place votes with no other team receiving more than seven. The Canes tallied 3,159 “points,” well ahead of second-place SMU (2,794, 6 first place votes), Louisville (2,569, 4 first place votes), Clemson (2,520, 7 first place votes) and Georgia Tech (2,006, 2 first place votes).

Oh, and of the four other teams that got votes to win the conference, Miami only faces one of them – the Tigers. Sixth place finisher Virginia (1,981) and seventh place NC State (1,964) are also not on Miami’s schedule, which means – on paper, at least – the Hurricanes will only face off against one of the projected top six teams in the conference not including themselves (Virginia Tech is picked eighth with 1,962 points, with that game set for Nov. 21 at Hard Rock Stadium).

The other conference teams Miami faces besides Clemson and Virginia Tech don’t have the ACC media expecting much from them. Here is the projected order of finish for Miami’s conference foes:

Clemson: Projected 4th in the conference (2,520 points, 7 first place votes)

Virginia Tech: Projected 8th in conference (1,962 points)

Pittsburgh: Projected 9th in conference (1,740 points)

Duke: Projected 10th in conference (1,452 points)

Florida State: Projected 11th in conference (1,439 points, somehow tallied 3 first place votes)

Wake Forest: Projected 13th in conference (1,103 points)

North Carolina: Projected 15th in conference (831 points)

Boston College: Projected 16th in conference (491 points)

Stanford: Projected last in conference (483 points, somehow tallied 1 first place vote)

Yes, eight of Miami’s nine conference opponents are picked to finish 8th in the league or worse, and Miami has three of its games against the anticipated worst teams in the league (UNC, BC and Stanford).

No excuses, right?

For perspective, last year Clemson got 167 first place votes with 3,083 points, and Miami was second with 2,679 points and seven first place votes. That didn’t really work out well for the Tigers, of course. So there’s that.

As far as the ACC media is concerned, Miami’s getting its share of respect.

Or rat poison, depending on your perspective.

2026 ACC Football Predicted Order of Finish (Media Vote)

Rank Team – Points

Miami (165) – 3159 SMU (6) – 2794 Louisville (4) – 2569 Clemson (7) – 2520 Georgia Tech (2) – 2006 Virginia – 1981 NC State – 1964 Virginia Tech – 1962 Pitt – 1740 Duke – 1452 Florida State (3) – 1439 California – 1392 Wake Forest – 1103 Syracuse – 878 North Carolina – 831 Boston College – 491 Stanford (1) – 483

First-place votes in parentheses

188 media voters