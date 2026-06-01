OPINION: After Another Regional Exit, Miami Hurricanes Baseball Reaches a Crossroads

Miami Hurricanes baseball fans are upset. How upset, you may ask? Well, if you’re reading this and you’re only about the football team, UM baseball junkies are probably about as upset as you were for much of the last two decades. No, it hasn’t been quite that long the baseball team has underachieved, but this is the longest stretch for baseball without a College World Series appearance dating to the inaugural season of 1940. Okay, fine, it has only felt that long. But it has been a decade, the longest drought since Ron Fraser took UM to its first Omaha steakhouse all the way back in 1974.

For reference, 1974 was so long ago that the price of gas was 55 cents a gallon. And folks were complaining that was too high.

Now folks are complaining Miami baseball is too low.

Too low in NIL money.

Too low in quality coaching.

Too low in bigtime wins.

Too low in postseason impact.

Too low, too low, too low.

That also seemed to be the mantra of Cane pitchers at regionals, who apparently thought ground level was the strike zone a lot of the time. Or fielders who either let popups hit the dirt or threw balls into it.

How do you walk 15 batters in 25 regional innings when your head coach is a former Miami pitcher and longtime UM pitching coach? How do you give up five home runs in one inning? How do you blow leads of 6-2 against a Troy team whose name reflects a time when there was no baseball and whose Trojans mascot is best known for losing to a wooden horse?

Losing to Florida 22-10 this postseason is akin to the football team losing to the hated Gators, 55-0. It’s a ridiculous outcome if you want to be considered a seriously competitive college program.

Yes, Miami earned a No. 2 seed to regionals. Not the end of the world. But the issue we all saw coming was Miami led the ACC in errors, had constant base running mistakes, and saying the relief pitching is spotty would be a compliment. All those factors reared their ugly head in the final three games.

The blame from fans all goes J.D. Arteaga’s way, of course. That’s just how it works. Lightning strikes the highest point. I will say from my perspective, while there are excuses to be made like massive NIL 3B Daniel Cuvet being hurt and out down the stretch, that one thing I can’t get past is the massive miss of adding Richmond closer Ryan Bilka. This is a guy Arteaga thought could be the guy here. That hurt this team as much as anything, with Arteaga constantly going back to him hoping for a different result. The definition of insanity, right? Bilka had the third-most appearances on the staff, 25, and a well-deserved 5.10 ERA. That’s the kind of thing where you scratch your head a bit. There were too many guys like that on this team that Arteaga thought could perform but just couldn’t. For those football fans out there bored enough to still be reading this, to me it’s the equivalent of Mario Cristobal adding a transfer portal offensive lineman as his starter and you keep giving him reps even though the guy allows ill-timed QB pressures and sacks time after time.

Oh, and while Miami had a good enough 39-21 record this year (16-14 ACC), it was a bit of a mirage because by a stroke of rare ACC luck the team didn’t have to play the top conference teams Georgia Tech and North Carolina during the regular season. Miami took series vs. lowly Stanford, Cal and Clemson … replace some of those wins with losses to the Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels, and Miami might have faced a 35-25 overall record and 12-18 conference mark. And let’s not even talk about if UM had a non-conference schedule that replaced ridiculous opponents Lafayette and Lehigh with more competitive games.

You can see why the CaneSport message boards were aflutter over the weekend with threads titled “JD Arteaga Deserves to be Fired for the Bullpen” and “Fire JD Arteaga… Tonight.”

This reporter astutely posted in The War Room that perhaps throwing a bit more NIL money at it and giving Arteaga more time would be prudent. After all, if you fire Arteaga and his staff and hire a top-notch new staff, there are buyouts, new salaries, and the new coaches will want assurances of very competitive NIL dollars to spend. The athletic department’s money isn’t unlimited, so unless you want to take money from somewhere else my route might be the most prudent one.

The instant and pointed response from fans to my post?

“How much $$$$ does Troy spend?”

Thanks for that, MPT.

Look, Miami’s in the midst of an Athletic Director hunt. Once that concludes there’s no doubt a top to bottom analysis of the baseball program will come.

And I do feel for Arteaga. He is a good man, a really nice guy and his players love him. Maybe nice guys do finish last. But despite all the above and the angst over how this season went, I’m here to say give him another chance.

This team overperformed in the NCAA Tournament last year, coming a run away from Omaha.

It was a bad, bad, bad finish this year.

Why not throw a bit more NIL money at it and see what happens? Jim Larranaga complained he couldn’t compete for basketball titles in his final seasons because he was hamstring with an NIL budget that wasn’t competitive. You saw the fade at the end with his teams. Jai Lucas came in and almost tripled Larranaga’s budget overnight and you saw the results. Sure some was coaching, but it’s not like Larranaga wasn’t also a great coach, right? In this day and age maybe you don’t have to hire the best staff, just pay to get the best players.

“The reality is it’s a completely different roster next year,” Arteaga said after the final loss yesterday. “We’ll get back home, assess everything, see where we’re at. Obviously we have to improve.”

That’s for sure.

So let’s improve the players. Give Arteaga more money for top guys, let the chips fall where they may and then we can discuss this again a year from now.

Sound okay, you angry fans out there?