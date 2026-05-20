Alvarez, Evans Power Miami Past Stanford in ACC Tournament, 11-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes baseball team (37-17, 16-14 ACC) rolled past the 12th-seeded Stanford Cardinal Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the 2026 ACC Baseball Tournament, 11-2.

Behind a career day from freshman Alonzo Alvarez, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored, Miami advanced to Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup against fourth-seeded Boston College at 3 p.m.

“Great win,” coach J.D. Arteaga said afterward. “Any win in the ACC is a great win, tough win. … A great game all the way around. Played good defense, swung the bat, timely hitting, good pitching.”

Rob Evans (10-3) earned his 10th win of the season with another strong outing on the mound. The left-hander from Harlem, N.Y., tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two. With the victory, Evans became the first Miami Hurricanes starting pitcher since Michael Mediavilla in 2016 to reach the 10-win mark in a season.

“Rob did a great job early setting the tone,” Arteaga said.

Stanford starter Andrew Shaw (1-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering two earned runs in 1.1 innings of work.

The Cardinal struck first Wednesday afternoon as JJ Moran ripped an RBI double into right-center field, bringing home Charlie Bates from first base to give Stanford a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

“Top of the second it could have got away from us,” Arteaga said. “(Rob) did a great job of minimizing it.”

Miami answered immediately in the bottom of the second inning, plating three runs to take control of the game. After Alex Sosa grounded out to begin the frame, All-ACC Freshman team honoree Alonzo Alvarez tied the contest with a solo home run to left-center field, his fifth homer of the season.

“I’m just having a simple approach, not trying to do too much,” Alvarez said. “I’m just trying to help the team win.”

The Hurricanes continued to apply pressure with their freshman class as Dylan Dubovik and Gabriel Milano each worked walks to put two runners aboard. Following a strikeout, Fabio Peralta delivered with a clutch, two-out RBI single to center field, scoring Dubovik and moving Milano to third to give Miami its first lead of the afternoon, 2-1.

Miami added another run later in the inning when Jake Ogden reached on a fielder’s choice and a Stanford throwing error allowed Milano to score from third, extending the Hurricanes’ advantage to 3-1 heading into the third inning.

Stanford made it a one-run ballgame once more in the top of the third when Teddy Tokheim launched a solo home run to center field, trimming Miami’s lead to 3-2.

Miami responded with more offensive momentum to its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Vance Sheahan reached to open the frame after a fielding error by Stanford second baseman Eric Jeon and later moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.

Fabio Peralta followed with a walk before Jake Ogden laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. With two Hurricanes now in scoring position, Max Galvin delivered a well-timed two-run single up the middle, bringing home Sheahan and Peralta to extend the Hurricanes’ lead to 5-2.

Evans continued to dominate on the mound in the top of the fifth inning. After a leadoff walk, the left-hander struck out Nolan Stoll and Brock Sell looking in back-to-back at-bats before allowing a two-out single to Rintaro Sasaki. With two runners aboard, Evans dug in once again and struck out Teddy Tokheim, sending the Miami dugout into an eruption.

“I felt good going into the game,” Evans said. “First two innings I was reactive – facing a team for the second time, they expect certain things. Had to switch it up a little bit. Got the fastball going. … The confidence piece is what’s fueling me right now.”

Now in the bottom half of the fifth, Dylan Dubovik opened the frame with a single, then moved over to second on a wild pitch from Stanford. After another wild pitch moved Dubovik to third, Vance Sheahan notched an RBI bunt squeeze to make it 6-2.

The Hurricanes kept the pressure on moments later as Fabio Peralta drew a walk before another wild pitch allowed Sheahan to race home from third, extending Miami’s lead to five runs.

In the sixth, the offensive attack continued as Alvarez added to his incredible outing with a two-run homer to right field, a 353-foot shot that plated Sosa and gave the freshman his second long ball of the afternoon to bring the score to 9-2.

After Evans retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, Miami tacked on another run by taking advantage of Stanford defensive miscues to extend their lead. Ogden ripped a single to get aboard, and a groundout from Galvin helped move Ogden into scoring position.

Derek Williams then reached on a throwing error by Stanford shortstop Rashad Hayes, allowing Ogden to come around and score on the play, widening the lead to 10-2.

Miami added to its lead in the bottom of the eighth as Gabriel Milano lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing home Alonzo Alvarez to make it 11-2.

Out of the bullpen, Jake Dorn and Packy Bradley-Cooney combined to close out the final two innings for Miami. Dorn struck out three across 1.1 scoreless innings, while Bradley-Cooney recorded the final two outs to seal the Hurricanes’ 11-2 victory.

Miami will now face fifth-seeded Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at 3 p.m., with live coverage on ACC Network and WVUM 90.5 FM.

“We want to win this tournament, (but) really next week is the ultimate goal (with regionals starting),” Arteaga said.