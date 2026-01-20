ANALYSIS: Miami Comes Up One Drive Short; Hurricanes Fall 27-21 to Indiana in National Championship Game

ANALYSIS: Miami Comes Up One Drive Short; Hurricanes Fall 27-21 to Indiana in National Championship Gameby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes players walk off the field after losing to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesWe have your full post-game recap and analysis of the Miami Hurricanes' title game. The good and the not-so-good? We've got you covered.