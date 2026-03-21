FILM STUDY: What Miami should expect from Purdue in NCAA tournament

Seven-seed Miami defeated 10-seed Missouri on Friday night, advancing to its eighth Round of 32 in program history. Moving on to the Sweet 16 will be difficult as Miami has Purdue on deck. Tip-off between the two teams is tomorrow at 12:10 p.m.

The Boilermakers, returning the nucleus that made last year’s Sweet 16, started the season off as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. They lost seven games throughout conference play but heated up toward the end of the season. In the Big Ten tournament, Purdue defeated No. 11 Nebraska and No. 3 Michigan to win a conference title and lock in a two seed for The Big Dance.

Senior point guard Braden Smith is the catalyst of the Boilermakers’ potent offense, which ranks second in the country in adjusted efficiency, according to KenPom.

Averaging 14.0 points and 9.1 assists per game, he was honored as a second-team All-American by the AP. In Purdue’s first-round win over Queens, he became college basketball’s all-time career assists leader.

Smith is a maestro in the pick-and-roll. He takes his time on screens, leveraging them to create space between him and his defender. His quick decision-making causes trouble for opposing defenses, as Smith is a threat to both score or dish the ball to an open teammate on any given possession.

When Smith does choose to shoot the ball coming off of screens, he likes to create space with a stepback move and get into his midrange jump shot. Three-point shooting isn’t the main part of Smith’s game, but he is skilled at it. Smith has made 36.5% of his shots from deep this season on 4.5 attempts per game.

Guard Fletcher Loyer, forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and center Oscar Cluff form the other key components of Purdue’s core. Loyer and Kaufman-Renn are offensive-minded veterans who score in different ways.

Loyer is a threat from the perimeter. 70% of shots are threes, and he’s maintained impressive efficiency, even at a high volume of shots. He’s nailed 42.1% of his threes this season at 6.7 attempts per game.

Kaufman-Renn, by comparison, is much more paint-focused. His scoring averages are down from a season ago (20.1 points per game to 13.6), but he can still carry an offensive load because of how effective he is at scoring in the post.

Cluff, averaging 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, is in his first season at Purdue after spending his first two years at Washington State and South Dakota State. Advanced metrics suggest that Cluff is more impactful than his stat sheet would suggest. His Bayesian Performance Rating of 9.75 ranks 11th among all players nationally, according to EvanMiya. Smith ranks third in the country in this rating system.

Purdue takes its time on offense, ranking 325th in the country in adjusted tempo. This slow pace of play makes sense with a player like Smith running the show.

As for their defense, the Boilermakers aren’t remarkable. They rank 38th in adjusted defensive efficiency, which is solid but last among tournament teams seeded one through three. They’ve given up 80-plus points in seven games this season, including 97 in a March loss to Wisconsin.

Veteran-led teams like Purdue, especially with a point guard like Smith at the helm, are difficult to beat in March. Miami is battle-tested, however, and has won games in a variety of ways this season. It will need to put together a complete performance on Sunday to defeat the Boilermakers and advance to the next round of the tournament.