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Another 1,000-Yard Miami Hurricanes RB In 2026? Deep Backfield Could Prevent Big Individual Stats, And That's Okay

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell47 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Miami’s backfield depth could hurt individual stats, but boost the Hurricanes’ overall rushing attack. We take a closer look.

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