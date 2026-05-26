Another 1,000-Yard Miami Hurricanes RB In 2026? Deep Backfield Could Prevent Big Individual Stats, And That's Okay

Another 1,000-Yard Miami Hurricanes RB In 2026? Deep Backfield Could Prevent Big Individual Stats, And That's Okayby: Matt Shodell47 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesMiami’s backfield depth could hurt individual stats, but boost the Hurricanes’ overall rushing attack. We take a closer look.