Athlon: Miami to make another CFP run, Malachi Toney as 1st Team All-America and more

Athlon Sports recently released its annual college football preview magazine, and it predicts the Miami Hurricanes to once again make the College Football Playoffs (CFP), among other recognitions.

In its Preseason Top 25, Athlon has the Hurricanes slotted as the No. 7 team in the country. The only other ranked ACC programs were SMU (No. 22) and Louisville (No. 23). Notre Dame, who UM plays on Nov. 7, is ranked No. 4.

Athlon projects Miami to defeat SMU in the ACC championship game, which would mark its first conference title since joining the ACC in 2004. It also forecasts the seven-seeded Canes to defeat new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and the No. 10 Tigers in the first round of the CFP before losing to No. 2 Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

As for the individual honors, Malachi Toney – tabbed as an all-purpose player and not a wide receiver, is a First-Team All-American. Athlon also listed Toney – this time as a punt returner – and running back Mark Fletcher Jr. on the Third Team.

Defensive lineman Justin Scott was named a potential breakout player for 2026. The former five-star prospect totaled 26 tackles (6.5 tackles for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass deflection last season.

Athlon thinks that there is a wide gap in talent between Miami and the rest of the ACC. In the conference position rankings, the Hurricanes were ranked atop the ACC at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line and defensive back. The only position that Miami wasn’t No. 1 was linebacker, as Clemson and Louisville were ranked ahead.

This talent discrepancy is clear on the projected All-ACC First Team, which featured seven Hurricanes: Fletcher, Toney (as an all-purpose player and punt returner), quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate, defensive lineman Damon Wilson II, defensive back Bryce Fizgerald and punter Dylan Joyce. Mensah, Wilson and Barkate were also recognized as the ACC’s top three transfer portal additions.

Mensah, who threw for 3,973 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season at Duke, was tabbed a Tier 1 Heisman Trophy contender, along with Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

Toney was named in the Heisman “Don’t Forget About” category, and Fletcher was listed among the “Longshots” for the prestigious award.

A final analysis of the Hurricanes from Athlon:

Fresh off a run to the national title game, this year’s Hurricanes might even be better. The offense has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (Barkate, Toney), a 1,000-yard rusher (Fletcher) and one of the ACC’s top returning QBs (Mensah). The defense added a massive pass-rush threat in Wilson and returns six starters. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s roster-building has positioned Miami as an ACC favorite and legitimate national title threat.