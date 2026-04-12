BREAKING: Former Georgia C Somto Cyril commits to Miami Hurricanes

Following his visit to Miami this past weekend, former Georgia center Somto Cyril has committed to the Hurricanes, marking their first transfer portal addition this offseason.

Cyril, who’s ranked by On3 as the third-best center and No. 8 overall player in the portal, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Cycil blocked 2.34 shots per game – good for first in SEC and 14th in the nation. He had solid advanced metrics, as he led Georgia in EvanMiya’s Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating. Cyril also made the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Offensively, Cyril is a threat as well. He hurts opposing defenses in the paint, utilizing his well-built, 6-foot-11 and 260-pound frame to finish above the rim and through contact. He averaged 9.3 points per game on a 75.9% clip from the field for the 2025–26 season.

Offensive rebounding is another strength of Cyril’s. He nabbed 2.4 offensive rebounds per game, creating many second-chance scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Miami Hurricanes basketball portal message board Q&A

As for his areas in need of growth, Cyril struggled from the charity stripe last year. He made just 57.8% of his free-throw attempts – a poor percentage but an improvement from his 48.8% mark from the line as a freshman. Cyril also needs to work on defending without fouling. He started in 32 of 33 games for the Bulldogs but only played 21.2 minutes per contest, partly because of the 2.9 fouls he registered per game.

Cyril, who was originally born in Enugu, Nigeria, moved to the United States in 2021 and played in the Overtime Elite league for his last two years of high school. Ranked by On3 as a four-star prospect, he committed to Georgia during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

CaneSport’s Take

Cyril brings a lot of what Ernest Udeh Jr. brought at center for the Hurricanes last season: length, athleticism and a ton of rim protection. We expect Cyril to be one of the ACC Defensive Player of the Year favorites ahead of the 2026–27 season.