BREAKING: Former LSU forward Robert Miller III commits to Miami

Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes have put the finishing touches on their 2026–27 roster, adding LSU transfer forward Robert Miller III. Miller, one of the top uncommitted players remaining in the transfer portal, has committed to the Hurricanes. He has two years of eligibility left.

Last season at LSU, Miller totaled 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. He came off the bench in 29 of the Tigers’ 31 games, averaging 19.4 minutes per contest. He shot 65.7% from the field and missed his only three-point attempt of the season.

Miller posted a double-digit point total in four games. His top performance? That would be a 12-point, eight-rebound, four-block and two-steal showing in LSU’s regular-season finale against Texas A&M.

Advanced metrics suggest that Miami is getting a potential steal with the acquisition of Miller. His Box Plus/Minus (BPM) of 5.1 was a team-best, and his Defensive BPM of 4.4 was tied for fourth-highest for any player in the SEC. BPM “uses a player’s box score information, position, and the team’s overall performance to estimate the player’s contribution in points above league average per 100 possessions played,” according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Prior to his time with the Tigers, Miller was a blue-chip high school prospect. He was ranked by On3 as the eighth-best power forward and the No. 42 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He chose LSU over offers from Texas, Alabama, Houston and others. He was productive as a freshman, averaging 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 assists in 15.7 minutes per game during the 2024–25 season.

CaneSport’s Take

While Miller likely won’t likely play more than 15-20 minutes per game, adding an experienced forward like him is vital for Miami’s frontcourt rotation. He joins five-star forward Caleb Gaskins and three-star forward Chris Birden, Villanova guard Acaden Lewis, Bucknell guard Quin Berger, Indiana guard Nick Dorn, Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode and Saint Peter’s guard Brent Bland as the ninth player to pledge to the Hurricanes this offseaso