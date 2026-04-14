BREAKING: Former Villanova G Acaden Lewis commits to Miami Hurricanes

Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes have landed one of the top guards in the transfer portal, as former Villanova star Acaden Lewis has committed to Miami. Lewis is the seventh-best point guard and No. 32 overall player in the On3 Industry Portal Rankings.

Last season with the Wildcats, Lewis averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game, earning a spot on the All-Big East Second Team and All-Big East Freshman Team. He shot 45.6% from the field and 27.0% from deep.

Lewis contributed to winning on both ends of the floor. Per EvanMiya’s advanced metrics, he had the third highest Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR) on the team and was one of two players on Villanova to post an offensive BPR and a defensive BPR of more than 2.00. He finished the season with 1.9 steals per game, good for fourth in the Big East. His defensive disruption will be key for a Hurricanes team that tries to turn opposing offenses over at a high rate.

“My goal every game is to be as disruptive as I can. Everyone makes mistakes on the defense but if you can be disruptive, use your hands well and let your hands go, I think it will help everybody else out as well as you,” Lewis told reporters about his defense ahead of Villanova’s NCAA tournament game against Utah State. “And also offense is way easier when you get stops and steals. You get to run, you get in a rhythm earlier, you get some of the nerves out, especially in the big games.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard posted 11 games of 15-plus points and nine games of seven-plus assists. In a February matchup against Georgetown, he had a career-high 26 points on an 11-of-15 clip from the field.

As a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, the Hurricanes were one of the schools involved in Lewis’ initial recruitment. He even took an official visit to Miami but ended up choosing Villanova.

Miami Hurricanes basketball portal headquarters

CaneSport’s Take

Lewis will likely start alongside returning sophomore Dante Allen on Miami’s backcourt for the 2026–27 season, serving in an on-ball role similar to Tre Donaldson this past year. Lewis plans on testing the NBA Draft waters this offseason, but a return to the college level seems very likely.