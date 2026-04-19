BREAKING: RMU forward DeSean Goode commits to Miami Hurricanes

Miami added a scoring boost by way of the transfer portal, as former Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode has committed to the Hurricanes.

Goode, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in 2025–26 and was named the Horizon League Player of the Year. What was most impressive about his sophomore season, however, was his efficiency.

A threat to score from inside and outside of the paint, Goode shot 62.9% from the field and a scorching 57.1% from deep on 1.9 three-point attempts per game. He had a team-best Offensive Bayesian Performance Rating of 4.40, according to EvanMiya.

In his lone season with the Colonials, Goode had 19 games with at least 15 points – also registering 12 double-doubles. He had his best game of the season in a close December loss to Milwaukee, dropping a career-high 26 points on a 9-of-12 clip from the field.

“I would definitely say that it was a good season, just having the coaches and my teammates, they obviously supported me, and without them, I wouldn’t be in the position that I was in,” Goode said to reporters at the end of RMU’s season.

Before his time with RMU, Goode spent his freshman year at IU Indianapolis, where he averaged 7.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Goode is ranked as the 10th-best power forward and the No. 43 overall player in the portal, according to On3. He chose UM over schools like Louisville, Kansas and St. John’s. He joins former Georgia center Somto Cyril and former Villanova guard Acaden Lewis as the third player to transfer to Miami this offseason.

CaneSport’s Take

Goode is another top-50 portal addition for Miami. He’ll add offensive firepower to the Hurricanes’ frontcourt and could slot into the starting lineup to begin the 2026–27 season should the coaching staff decide that five-star freshman forward Caleb Gaskins is better suited for a bench role to start his college career.