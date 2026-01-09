By The Numbers 2026: A look at how the Miami Hurricanes graded out in win vs. Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl

By The Numbers 2026: A look at how the Miami Hurricanes graded out in win vs. Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowlby: Matt Shodell24 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn ImagesWe dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades with insight from Miami's game.