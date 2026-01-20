By The Numbers 2026: A look at how the Miami Hurricanes graded out vs. Indiana in national title game defeat

By The Numbers 2026: A look at how the Miami Hurricanes graded out vs. Indiana in national title game defeatby: Matt Shodell3 hours agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesWe dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades with insight from Miami's title game.