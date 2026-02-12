C Alex Sosa’s lifelong love for Miami baseball comes full circle

New Miami baseball catcher Alex Sosa dreamed of putting on a Hurricanes uniform and playing in front of a packed Mark Light Crowd long before he was one of the top catchers in college baseball. A Florida native, Sosa and his family frequently attended UM games growing up.

“My family had season tickets here,” said Sosa, who transferred to Miami this offseason after attending NC State for two years. “We’d come every weekend to watch the guys play. Zack Collins, Willie Abreu, those are some guys that meant a lot to me growing up, and now to be able to play here, I can’t even put it into words.”

Is there a Miami game memory that stands out to Sosa from his childhood?

“Zack Collins was on deck, and I told him to hit a homer for me, and he put one into the parking garage, so that was pretty cool,” Sosa said.

Sosa joins the Hurricanes as one of their premier portal additions. He’ll be instrumental for a Miami team that hopes to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2016, when Collins led UM on a magical postseason run.

Coming out of high school, Sosa was rated by Perfect Game as the top catcher in Florida. He started in 82 of his 87 appearances with the Wolfpack, emerging as one of the best players at his position in the ACC by the end of his sophomore season.

In 2025, Sosa totaled 55 hits, 16 doubles, 40 RBI and 10 home runs. He also batted .291 and posted a SLG% of .534 and an OB% of .401. His transition to Coral Gables has been smooth so far.

“The team here is great,” Sosa said. “They took me in, been hanging out with these guys every single day.”

Looking ahead at Miami’s 2026 schedule, which begins on Friday with an opening series game against Lehigh, Sosa can’t wait to play against Florida. That series, which takes place at Mark Light Field, will run from Feb. 27 to March 1.

“I’ve never been a part of a Miami – Florida series,” Sosa said. “I used to watch them as a kid and watch it from the stands, but to be able to play in that, I’m really looking forward to the Florida series.”

Sosa won’t face his former team – NC State – until early May, when Miami travels to Raleigh, N.C. for a three-game series.