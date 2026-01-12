Can the Miami Hurricanes Contain Fernando Mendoza and Indiana Offense? Film Study Reveals a Blueprint

Can the Miami Hurricanes Contain Fernando Mendoza and Indiana Offense? Film Study Reveals a Blueprintby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppOct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs with the ball against a diving tackle attempt by Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn ImagesIs the Indiana offense unstoppable for Miami? We take a deeper dive into some teams that have slowed them down and how they did it.