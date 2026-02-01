Canes DL Breakdown 2026: Can Miami Reload After Losing Two Likely First-Round Pass Rushers?

CaneSport is taking a closer look, position by position, at where things stand for the Miami Hurricanes off the program’s run to the national title game. Today’s focus: The defensive line.

DEPARTING WITH 45 REPS OR MORE

DE Rueben Bain: 54 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks. PFF: 897 reps, 92.8 grade, 86.2 run defense, 64.6 tackle, 92.4 pass rush. 83 QB pressures, 11 missed tackles.

DT David Blay: 28 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 0 sacks. PFF: 412 reps, 64.4 grade, 70.1 run defense, 54.6 tackle, 63.9 pass rush. 9 QB pressures, 4 missed tackles.

DE Akheem Mesidor: 63 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 12.5 sacks. PFF: 827 reps, 92.5 grade, 88.3 run defense, 63.6 tackle, 92.5 pass rush. 67 QB pressures, 11 missed tackles.

DT Donta Simpson: 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL. PFF: 105 reps, 60.6 grade, 62.3 run defense, 53.1 tackle, 56.6 pass rush. 3 QB pressures, 1 missed tackle.

RETURNING WITH 45 REPS OR MORE

DL Armondo Blount: 17 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks. PFF: 401 reps, 61.5 grade, 56.0 run defense, 75.1 tackle, 68.7 pass rush. 30 QB pressures, 2 missed tackles.

DE Marquise Lightfoot: 25 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks. PFF: 292 reps, 72.5 grade, 74.5 run defense, 56.2 tackle, 71.9 pass rush. 30 QB pressures, 5 missed tackles.

DT Ahmad Moten: 31 tackles, 9 TFL, 4.5 sacks. PFF: 471 reps, 77.6 grade, 71.4 run defense, 50.8 tackle, 75.9 pass rush. 27 QB pressures, 6 missed tackles.

DE Booker Pickett: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack. PFF: 48 reps, 71.7 grade, 57.8 run defense, 58.2 tackle, 69.6 pass rush. 4 QB pressures, 1 missed tackle.

DT Justin Scott: 26 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1 sack. PFF: 505 reps, 74.1 grade, 70.9 run defense, 56.6 tackle, 73.4 pass rush. 19 QB pressures, 5 missed tackles.

DE Herbert Scroggins III: 4 tackles. PFF: 76 reps, 64.2 grade, 62.5 run defense, 74.8 tackle, 62.9 pass rush. 3 QB pressures, 0 missed tackles.

PORTAL ADDITIONS

OHIO STATE TRANSFER DT Jarquez Carter: 1 tackle. PFF: 51 reps, 63.5 grade, 56.6 run defense, 72.2 tackle, 72.3 pass rush. 0 QB pressures, 0 missed tackles.

NEBRASKA TRANSFER DL Keona Davis: 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks. PFF: 406 reps, 64.1 grade, 67.5 run defense, 85.5 tackle, 55.7 pass rush. 10 QB pressures, 0 missed tackles.

MISSOURI TRANSFER DE Damon Wilson: 23 tackles, 9 sacks, 2 FR, INT. PFF: 509 reps, 78.5 grade, 68.2 run defense, 63.7 tackle, 80.9 pass rush. 54 QB pressures, 3 missed tackles.

PROJECTED SPRING DEPTH CHART

DE 1st team Damon Wilson, 2nd team Armondo Blount

DT 1st team Justin Scott OR Keona Davis

DT 1st team Ahmad Moten, 2nd team Armondo Blount

DE 1st team Marquise Lightfoot OR Hayden Lowe

MIAMI HURRICANES DL ANALYSIS OVERVIEW

Miami needs to replace the top end duo in the nation with both Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor projected as first round NFL picks. Easier said than done, right? But there is talent that will be on the team coming off the edge. UM landed a potential NFL first round talent in portal addition Damon Wilson – at Missouri he earned second-team All-SEC honors after ending with 54 pressures and nine sacks. We also saw flashes all year from Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot, the latter of whom can be an every-down end if he puts on some muscle/weight. More depth at end can come from Hayden Lowe, who was dominant in practices but missed the year injured, and former top recruit Booker Pickett and/or other young talent waiting their turn. So the end position is really well situated. At tackle? A loss here is run-stopping DT David Blay. But good news is that the team will return DT Ahmad Moten, who was dominant over the final half of the season, along with DT Justin Scott (emerged as starter second half of season). Also helping with depth is the addition of Keona Davis in the portal – he can help at end or tackle (started at Nebraska and had 32 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup this past season). With the ability of Blount and Lowe to also work inside plus Ohio State backup DT transfer Jarquez Carter, this is a versatile, talented and deep enough defensive line to wreak havoc on pretty much all of Miami’s 2026 opponents.

WHY THE MIAMI DL ROOM WILL SUCCEED IN 2026

There is talent and depth and a great mixture of younger guys hungry for success and veterans that have already been there/done that. Adding Damon Wilson was massive – he’s a guy that other teams will struggle to stop without double teams. And if Blount/Lightfoot/Lowe are as good as we think then good luck to opponents trying to slow down the pass rush off the edge. The interior also has back Moten and Scott with another year under their belts, and that should be one of the ACC’s top starting duos … plus there’s an assist and depth from Davis out of the portal and Carter also has potential. This should again be a fearsome front for the Canes.

WHY THE MIAMI DL ROOM MIGHT STRUGGLE IN 2026

When you lose the Bain/Mesidor duo that was the nation’s best end combination it’s hard to make up for that. While we are high on some of the younger guys that were working behind them this year, until they get in that starting role and have to make the bigtime plays at crucial times you just don’t know for sure. So this is a little bit of a case of wanting to see it first to make sure this line is what we think it is. This spring we’ll get a better handle on just what the Canes can do up front on defense, with end in particular needing guys like Wilson/Blount/Lightfoot/Lowe to be bigtime playmakers.

2026 PREDICTION

The Canes lost Bain and Mesidor, both first round NFL talents, along with run stopping DT David Blay. But there is still a massive amount of talent up front on defense, a nod to what Mario Cristobal and this staff has done in stacking recruiting classes plus landing key portal difference-makers like Wilson off the edge. We don’t think this defensive front will take a real step backward even with the personnel losses. Miami averaged three sacks per game this year and ranked No. 6 in the nation in rush defense; we could see the Canes average a similar amount of sacks, although perhaps projecting a top 20 run defense would be a more conservative estimate.