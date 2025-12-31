Canes win the Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands.....depending on who is judging of course

The Miami Hurricanes and Ohio Staten Buckeyes went head-to-head in the parking lot hours before the game in the Cotton Bowl’s Battle of the Bands.

It was a festive, pep rally style atmosphere for the two university bands to go head-to-head for band supremacy and the Miami band of the hour with the dancers and cheerleaders were certainly not intimidated even though they were overwhelmed in numbers by the huge state-school driven Ohio State band.

Ohio State was the loudest but onlookers said the Hurricanes were certainly proudest.

Here is a look at the sights and sounds: