CaneSport Top 50 Returns: Ranking Miami’s Best Players for 2026

With the middle of May here, it’s time for the coveted CaneSport Top 50. No, we’re not talking about ranking the top 50 message board posters or the dollar amount of the raise Gary Ferman gave me this year. It’s a time where we take stock of the Miami roster in its entirety. Tomorrow we will start at No. 50 – spoiler alert, it won’t be Dylan Day, Jacob Hawks, Gavin Mueller or Vance Spafford because they barely missed the cut. As we unveil these one at a time with a deeper look at each player, keep the big picture in mind. Because the top 50 players on your roster is basically your two-deep, right? And the quality of the guys in the 25-50 range can be the next guy up, or the future star set to replace a starter in a year or two.

As we look back at last year’s list, we were pretty accurate in the top-end talent we saw at this time of year coming off Miami’s 2025 spring practice.

Francis Mauigoa topped that list at No. 1, followed by Rueben Bain, Carson Beck, Akheem Mesidor, Mark Fletcher, Anez Cooper and OJ Frederique.

Everyone knew the talent of those guys heading into the season.

But it’s interesting to note the rest of the list, because every year there are surprises, and guys you think will have a breakout season and fade.

For example, at this time a year ago we underrated Carter Davis (unranked), Matthew McCoy (29th), Malachi Toney (26th), Keionte Scott (21st) and Ahmad Moten (20th), and we overrated Jordan Lyle (9th), JoJo Trader (14th) and Ryan Rodriguez (27th).

Several should not have been included at all. Not including injured/suspended guys, players that in retrospect shouldn’t have made the cut were Bert Auburn, Malik Bryant, Jaylin Alderman and Ray Ray Joseph.

But as you look at the 2025 overall list below, a lot of it wasn’t too far off, give or take a few places:

50. DAYLYN UPSHAW … 49. TONY JOHNSON … 48. DONTA SIMPSON … 47. LUKE NICKEL … 46. COLE MCCONATHY … 45. HAYDEN LOWE … 44. JOSHUA MOORE … 43. MARKEITH WILLIAMS … 42. SAMSON OKUNLOLA … 41. EMORY WILLIAMS … 40. DYLAN DAY … 39. CHASE SMITH … 38. CHARMAR BROWN … 37. JADAIS RICHARD … 36. BERT AUBURN … 35. MALIK BRYANT … 34. JAYLIN ALDERMAN … 33. RAY RAY JOSEPH … 32. BOBBY PRUITT … 31. DAMARI BROWN … 30. ALEX BAUMAN … 29. MATTHEW MCCOY … 28. RAUL AGUIRRE … 27. RYAN RODRIGUEZ … 26. MALACHI TONEY … 25. KAMAL BONNER … 24. ARMONDO BLOUNT … 23. JUSTIN SCOTT … 22. CJ DANIELS … 21. KEIONTE SCOTT … 20. AHMAD MOTEN … 19. DAVID BLAY … 18. MOHAMED TOURE … 17. KEELAN MARION … 16. XAVIER LUCAS … 15. ZECHARIAH POYSER … 14. JOJO TRADER … 13. WESLEY BISSAINTHE … 12. DYLAN JOYCE … 11. JAMES BROCKERMEYER … 10. MARKEL BELL … 9. JORDAN LYLE … 8. ELIJA LOFTON … 7. OJ FREDERIQUE … 6. ANEZ COOPER … 5. MARK FLETCHER … 4. AKHEEM MESIDOR … 3. CARSON BECK … 2. RUEBEN BAIN … 1. FRANCIS MAUIGOA

So who do we see rising up this year? Who do we see falling down a bit, perhaps, from expectations?

We will begin unveiling this year’s Top 50 one at a time tomorrow.

And a year from now we will reflect on what we got right, and what we did not.

If we’re done celebrating a Miami national title by then.

Who’s with me?