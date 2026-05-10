While the Miami Hurricanes continue working toward having this year’s team work like a well-oiled machine, CaneSport is taking a different off-season approach. We are going to intermingle our team coverage/analysis with a little AI flavor. We call this segment “CaneSport vs. The Machine.”

Today we are looking at how AI is viewing the 2026 season vs. well, what we dumb humans think. Our query for Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT was as follows: “Who will be the Miami Hurricanes offensive MVP during the 2026 football season.”

First let’s start with the omnivore take.

The obvious first thought here is, “Man, there’s a lot of talent.” Note, that did not read, “AI, there’s a lot of talent.” We see this coming down to four players: QB Darian Mensah, RB Mark Fletcher, slot Malachi Toney and WR Cooper Barkate.

We’re going to rule out Fletcher off the top because we see him sharing a lot of reps this season in a very deep running backs room, keeping him fresh. We are very tempted to go with Toney as our Offensive MVP, since if you are looking for the most explosive receiver in the nation, he’s probably it. As a true freshman he had 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 TDs, adding 113 rush yards and two passing TDs. He also is a massive threat as a punt returner. There’s really nothing he can’t do, and he looked even better this spring if that’s possible. But Barkate is actually the reason we are not going with Toney as our offensive MVP. Because Toney averaged 8.7 targets per game last season while Barkate averaged 8.2 at Duke. And those 8.2 came from Mensah. So there’s that bond. Plus Toney is going to draw a ton of attention from defenses that will let guys like Barkate, Josh Moore, Cam Vaughn, Dre Jacobs, Daylyn Upshaw etc. get open. It’s just hard to imagine him still being such a focal point of the offense with a much more deep and talented receiver room. Now, will Toney still have 1,000+ yards? That’s an affirmative. But what we ultimately see is Mensah getting the massive awards that come from having great running backs and receivers. The run game will help take pressure off him, and the receivers making plays down the field and in space could give him Heisman-like numbers. We would not at all be surprised if he breaks the Cam Ward UM record of 39 TD passes in a season. After all, Mensah had 34 in 14 games last season with the Blue Devils. So yeah, we’re going all in on Mensah as Offensive MVP.

Now let’s see what the bots think.

ChatGPT posits that Toney will take top honors, stating “Everything points to Toney being the offensive centerpiece again.” Chat also gives a nod to Shannon Dawson’s offense having the slot receiver always be the main guy dating to his days at Houston, saying that “Miami’s offense is built to funnel production through (Toney). Even with more weapons around him, he’s still the matchup nightmare defenses have to game-plan for every week.” If Toney doesn’t win it? Chat’s hedging its bets with Mensah, saying he’d be “the biggest challenger.” “If Mensah puts up monster numbers and leads Miami to a playoff run, QB bias could push him to MVP,” Chat writes. Chat includes Fletcher along with Jordan Lyle and Elija Lofton as long shot MVPs. Sorry, Barkate, Chat doesn’t give you any respect.

Gemini’s pick is Mensah. The rationale: “A transfer who previously led the ACC in passing yards and touchdowns at Duke, he is expected to be the `engine’ of Dawson’s air-raid offense. His experience and chemistry with a deep receiving corps make him the favorite to orchestrate Miami’s high-scoring attack.” Gemini’s runner-up is Toney with Fletcher No. 3 and Lofton also mentioned as a Dark Horse Candidate. “While Darian Mensah will likely have the stats, Malachi Toney is the most dynamic playmaker on the roster and the player most local analysts are eyeing as the definitive MVP of the offense,” Gemini states.

Claude? He/she/it says the two strongest candidates are Mensah and Fletcher. If push comes to shove? Claude’s shoving Mensah out of the way. “Mark Fletcher Jr. is the safest bet for offensive MVP,” Claude says. “He’s a proven commodity returning with a full season of elite production under his belt. But if Darian Mensah transitions smoothly into the system, the QB position could take over that role. Either way, Miami’s offense looks poised to be one of the most explosive in the ACC again in 2026.”

So, to recap:

Human picks Mensah

Chat picks Toney

Gemini picks Mensah

Claude picks Fletcher

That’s probably a good sign for the run and pass game, right?

Here’s the full data set –

CHATGPT

If you’re looking for the most likely offensive MVP for the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football, there are multiple candidates—but one clearly stands above the rest right now.

🏆 The favorite: Malachi Toney (WR)

Everything points to Toney being the offensive centerpiece again:

He already won team Offensive MVP in 2025 after a historic freshman season (1,200+ yards, 100+ catches, 13 TDs)

after a historic freshman season (1,200+ yards, 100+ catches, 13 TDs) He’s returning as the alpha target in a loaded passing offense

He’s versatile (receiver, runner, gadget plays), which inflates his overall impact

He’s already being mentioned in early Heisman conversations

Most importantly, Miami’s offense is built to funnel production through him. Even with more weapons around him, he’s still the matchup nightmare defenses have to game-plan for every week.

👉 If Miami is a top-5 offense nationally—as many expect—Toney is the most likely face of it.

🥈 The biggest challenger: Darian Mensah (QB)

If there’s a scenario where Toney doesn’t win it, it’s because the quarterback takes over.

Projected starting QB after transferring in from Duke

Coming off a ~4,000-yard, 35-TD season at Duke

at Duke Miami has leaned heavily on elite transfer QBs (Cam Ward → Carson Beck → now Mensah)

If Mensah puts up monster numbers and leads Miami to a playoff run, QB bias could push him to MVP.

🥉 Other contenders (longer shots)

Mark Fletcher Jr. (RB)

Physical, every-down back

Could explode if Miami leans more run-heavy in certain games

Jordan Lyle (RB)

Big-play upside

Likely shares touches, which caps MVP chances

Elija Lofton (TE)

Mismatch weapon in the red zone

Valuable, but unlikely to outproduce WR/QB totals

🔑 Bottom line

Most likely offensive MVP: Malachi Toney

Malachi Toney Best bet to steal it: Darian Mensah (if QB production explodes)

Darian Mensah (if QB production explodes) Dark horse: Mark Fletcher Jr. (if offense shifts run-heavy)

If you’re projecting how this offense will function, it’s simple:

Mensah drives it—but Toney defines it.

GEMINI

Predicting the 2026 Miami Hurricanes Offensive MVP highlights a roster loaded with returning production following their 2025 playoff run. Based on depth charts and projected roles, there are three primary frontrunners for the title:

1. Darian Mensah (QB, RS-Junior)

As the projected starting quarterback, Mensah is the most likely candidate. A transfer who previously led the ACC in passing yards and touchdowns at Duke, he is expected to be the “engine” of Shannon Dawson’s air-raid offense.

The Case: His experience and chemistry with a deep receiving corps make him the favorite to orchestrate Miami’s high-scoring attack.

2. Malachi Toney (WR, Sophomore)

Toney had a historic true freshman campaign in 2025, recording 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Case: Playing in the “slot phenom” role that has historically produced 1,000-yard receivers under Dawson, Toney is already the most reliable and explosive weapon on the team. If he repeats his 100-catch performance, he is the heavy favorite for MVP honors.

3. Mark Fletcher Jr. (RB, Senior)

Entering his senior year, Fletcher is the “workhorse” of the backfield. In 2025, he led the ACC in rushing with 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Case: Fletcher provides the physical balance to Miami’s passing game. If the Hurricanes lean on the ground game to close out big matchups, Fletcher’s “playoff heroics” and consistent volume could earn him the MVP nod.

Dark Horse Candidates

Elija Lofton (TE): A versatile threat who has led Hurricanes tight ends in touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The Verdict: While Darian Mensah will likely have the stats, Malachi Toney is the most dynamic playmaker on the roster and the player most local analysts are eyeing as the definitive MVP of the offense.

CLAUDE

That’s a fun question to speculate about! The 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season hasn’t started yet, so there’s no definitive answer — but I can offer some informed speculation based on what’s known heading into the season.

Searched the web

Searched the web

Great — now there’s a solid picture of what the 2026 Hurricanes offense looks like. Here’s the breakdown:

Since the 2026 season hasn’t kicked off yet, there’s no official MVP, but here are the two strongest candidates based on the roster and outlook:

🏈 Top Candidate: Mark Fletcher Jr., RB

Fletcher is the most likely offensive MVP heading into 2026. He had an outstanding 1,192-yard, 12-touchdown rushing season and then absolutely exploded in the College Football Playoff, totaling 507 rushing yards against Texas A&M, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Indiana. He’s already announced his return for 2026, and after that postseason performance, he’s expected to be one of the best backs in the ACC. He’s the clear offensive centerpiece and the most proven returning weapon.

🏈 Strong Contender: Darian Mensah, QB

Darian Mensah, the Duke transfer, is the expected starting quarterback for 2026. In 2025 at Duke, he threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions while completing 66.8% of his passes. If Miami lands Mensah, the offense has the potential to be a top-15 group in the country, and he has the ability to be a future first-round NFL Draft pick. If he lives up to the hype in Coral Gables, he could easily steal the MVP conversation.

Bottom Line

Mark Fletcher Jr. is the safest bet for offensive MVP — he’s a proven commodity returning with a full season of elite production under his belt. But if Darian Mensah transitions smoothly into the system, the QB position could take over that role. Either way, Miami’s offense looks poised to be one of the most explosive in the ACC again in 2026.