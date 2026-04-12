Ciscar, Sosa, Williams Lift Miami to Series Win Over Wake Forest

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (27-9, 8-7 ACC) closed out the series with an 8-0 shutout victory over Wake Forest (24-13, 9-9 ACC) on Sunday at Mark Light Field. Powered by two-run home runs from Derek Williams and Alex Sosa, Miami cruised to its fourth consecutive series win.

Miami right-hander AJ Ciscar (3-3) turned in a strong start for Miami, working 7.0 scoreless innings while allowing four hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Wake Forest starter Cameron Bagwell (2-1) took the loss for the Demon Deacons after giving up five earned runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Unlike the first two games of the series, Miami struck in the opening third of the finale. In the bottom of the third, Alex Sosa launched his tenth home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field, to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 advantage.

Sosa’s consistency has been key for the Hurricanes this season as the transfer from NC State extended his on-base streak to 25 games Sunday afternoon.

Miami added another run in the next inning off the bat of freshman designated hitter Alonzo Alvarez. After Max Galvin reached on a fielder’s choice and Vance Sheahan moved him into scoring position, Alvarez ripped a hard line drive off the right-center field wall to score Galvin, extending the lead to 3-0.

Sosa, along with the rest of the Miami offense, didn’t stop there. In the bottom of the fifth, he returned to the plate to deliver an RBI triple, putting Miami further ahead, 4-0. Derek Williams then launched his 14th homer of the season, another two-run shot to blow the game further open at 6-0.

Sophomore Fabio Peralta added another run for Miami in the next inning, laying down a sacrifice bunt that scored Sheahan to extend the lead to 7-0.

Head coach JD Arteaga speaks to the media following the 8-0 victory over Wake Forest: pic.twitter.com/kVIBA37h0J — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 12, 2026

Max Galvin followed with an RBI groundout to score Sosa in Miami’s next at-bat, as the Hurricanes plated a run for the fifth consecutive inning to extend the lead to 8-0. Miami’s Lyndon Glidewell closed the door dominantly, tossing two scoreless innings without allowing a hit or a walk while striking out three to secure the shutout win.

Miami’s starting pitching played a pivotal role in securing its third straight ACC series win, as Rob Evans, Lazaro Collera and AJ Ciscar combined to deliver 20.2 innings, allowing just three runs (two earned) on four walks while striking out 16.

Miami will look to improve to a perfect 10-0 on Wednesday as they host the South Florida Bulls for a midweek matchup at 6 p.m., with live coverage provided on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM.