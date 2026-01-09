‘College Football Is Better When We Win’: Miami President Joe Echevarria Sounds Off After Fiesta Bowl Victory

GLENDALE, Az. — This was the vision Miami President Joe Echevarria had four-plus years ago. Coach Mario Cristobal coaching. The program back at the top of the college football world.

Now?

That national title is oh-so-close to happening after UM beat Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Canes will be at home in Hard Rock Stadium, facing the winner of tonight’s Oregon-Indiana game.

“College football is better when we win,” Echevarria said minutes after the win last night, pointing to UM doing it the right way without cutting corners.

“We all believe that we earned our way in,” Echevarria said. “The results have proven we were right about that. And the ACC is playing for a championship, it’s extraordinary.”

Echevarria pointed to two key things it took to get to this point: “Investment and alignment,” he said.

“And those kids and the coaching staff,” Echevarria adds. “The right kids doing it the right way. A steady progression. We had Cam Ward on the sideline. Cam came – ‘Guys, we have to make it to the semis so I can come.’ That’s the University of Miami – you see all the stars that come back? They love the University. A special place.”

Echevarria joked that his blood pressure has been high in these playoffs. He also reiterated how the program was “great for 20 years” and is a historical institution.

“We are a 100 year University, and we need to get back to what we were before,” he said. “(The saying can be) `We’re not back, we’re here.’ But we earned it the right way.”

Echevarria also praised Cristobal for getting the program to this point.

“About four-and-a-half years ago, a bunch of people sat in somebody’s home and said, `Who should we get as coach?’ Mario is the right person for us,” Echevarria said. “Mario is one of us. He understands the community, the University and this team. We’re a national story because of people like Mario and all of the other people (on the team). He’s an extraordinary human being as are all these coaches. And the kids, what a good group of kids.”

The president also said there was a five-year plan to get to the title game and that “there’s nothing wrong with being ahead of plan.”

The scene expects in the title game in Miami?

“Bedlam,” Echevarria said. “That’s our stadium. … We are going to come home. It’s our stadium. We are the University of Miami.

“We’re going to have one heck of a party. We wanted to be 1-0 today, we did it. Got to go 1-0 next (game).”

The bottom line?

“We are here,” Echevarria said. “Now we need to stay here.”