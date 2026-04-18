Comprehensive coverage: Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice
The Miami Hurricanes wrapped up spring practice April 18 with the Spring Game, and CaneSport had you fully covered throughout the 15 practices as position battles were ongoing and all eyes were on some shiny new pieces of the team including QB Darian Mensah, WR Cooper Barkate, DE Damon Wilson and others.
This is a team that showed a lot of talent and depth throughout the spring.
We had you covered with it all:
April 18 Spring Game
Miami Hurricanes Spring Game Reaction: Mario Cristobal, Darian Mensah & Team Talk
Cristobal Emphasizes Work Ahead After Spring Game
Miami Spring Game Recap: After Defense Dominates Early, Mensah, Barkate, Lyle Help Lead Offensive Surge
Miami Hurricanes Spring Game: Live Blog
Photo Gallery: Miami Hurricanes Spring Game
April 16 14th practice
Darian Mensah’s Journey Sets Stage for Miami Hurricanes Breakout: I’m different than Ward and Beck … “I’m my own quarterback”
Cristobal Breaks Down Miami’s Progress Before Spring Game, Which Has New Format
Will Harris Sees Versatility in Deep Miami Safety/Nickel Room
Miami’s Pass Rush Reload Could Feature Herbert Scroggins III
Miami Hurricanes April 16 Spring Practice Notebook: Standouts, Struggles and Surprises
April 14 13th practice
“Sink or Swim”: True Freshman 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell Responding at Miami, Turning Heads Early
Cooper Barkate Reunion With Darian Mensah Could Net Historic Passing Attack, WR Eyes Big Year at Miami
Joshua Moore Ready to Take Next Step for Hurricanes, Making Strong Case to Start
Miami Freshman DB JJ Dunnigan Could Be In Line To Make Early Impact
Jackson Cantwell Not The Only True Freshman OL To Flash in Miami Spring Practices: 6-8, 335-Pound Ben Congdon Has Something To Say
News and notes from Miami Hurricanes’ April 14 practice
APRIL 11 12th practice
Kevin Beard Challenges Deepest Miami Hurricanes WR Room in Years
Don’t Sleep on Daylyn Upshaw in Miami’s Loaded WR Room
Transfer WR Dre Jacobs Brings Speed, Faces Crowded Miami Hurricanes Depth Chart
BC Transfer Omar Thornton Brings Versatility, Edge to Miami Defensive Backs Room
Miami Secondary Depth Could Elevate Dylan Day’s Impact
APRIL 10 11th practice
Closed practice
APRIL 9 10th practice
Closed Practice
APRIL 7 9th practice
Mario Cristobal Pushes Miami Hard To Start Week 3 of Spring Practice: “We Need More”
Damione Lewis Demands New Level of Focus From 2026 Miami DT Group: “Now you have a target on your back”
Keona Davis Eyeing Major Role as Miami Moves Him Across the Defensive Front
Miami DT Jarquez Carter Battling for Key Role in Spring Practice After Arriving From Ohio State
APRIL 4 8th practice
OPINION: Inside Miami’s Electric Spring – Darian Mensah, Freshmen Surge,Elite Recruiting and Mario Cristobal’s Bold Practice Shift
Miami OG Max Buchanan Chasing Starting Role, Confident In Group Despite Losing Four Starters
Inside Miami’s O-Line Shakeup: S.J. Alofaituli’s Push for a Starting Spot
Freshman All-American Bryce Fitzgerald Poised for Miami Breakout 2.0
Ja’Boree Antoine Is Fighting for His Place in Miami’s CB Room
APRIL 3 7th practice
Closed practice
APRIL 2 6th practice
Mario Cristobal breaks Mario Cristobal Stresses “Elite Practices” as Miami Pushes Forward This Spring progress
From West Point & Afghanistan to Miami: Viti’s Warrior Mentality Fuels Canes
NFL-Developed Coach Favian Upshaw Ready to Elevate Miami Hurricanes RBs
News and notes from Miami Hurricanes’ April 2 practice
VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in today’s spring practice session
MARCH 31 5th practice
Alex Mirabal Details Leadership, Development in Miami’s Rebuilt OL Room
Inside Malachi Toney’s Mindset After a Historic Freshman Season at Miami
DL coach Jason Taylor: “Nothing Is Promised” as Miami DL Battles for Roles
VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in March 31 spring practice session
News and notes from Miami Hurricanes’ March 31 practice
Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Week 1 Spring Practice questions and answers
MARCH 28 4th practice
Miami’s 2026 Offense Loaded With Talent, But O-Line Holds the Key With Full Pads Ready To Go On
Inside Miami’s Defensive Reload: With Spring Drills Ongoing, It Seems Apparent LB Hold the Key to 2026
After March 28 Spring Practice Mario Cristobal Says Miami Showing Flashes but Needs More Consistency
Chase Smith on His Journey, Miami’s Reset Mentality, and Competing To Start
Miami Banking on Justin Scott to Help Lead New-Look Defensive Front
With Bain and Mesidor Gone, Armondo Blount Could Step Into Spotlight for Miami Hurricanes
Lucas on Miami’s Defensive Reload: “We’re Making Progress”
MARCH 27 3rd practice
Closed practice
MARCH 26 2nd practice
The Soldier in the Tight Ends Room: Mike Viti brings West Point Edge to Miami Spring Practice
Hurricanes DC Corey Hetherman March 26: Miami Banking on Depth, Competition to Stay Elite on Defense
Hurricanes OC Shannon Dawson Discusses Offense’s Big Play Potential After March 26 Miami Spring Practice
MARCH 24 1st practice
Mario Cristobal Praises Energy as Miami Hurricanes Begin Spring Work: “Very competitive, miles to go obviously”
Matthew McCoy begins at Right Tackle as Miami Hurricanes explore right O-Line mix
Mark Fletcher Credits His Clear-Minded Play For Postseason Results & It Shows What’s Ahead for Miami
Zechariah Poyser: Miami Hurricanes Defense Loaded With New Talent, Competition
Ryan Rodriguez’s Comeback: Miami Hurricanes Center Set for Breakout Year
Day 1 Notes: QBs Shine, WRs Flash in Miami’s Spring Practice
VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in today’s 1st spring practice session