Comprehensive coverage: Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice

The Miami Hurricanes wrapped up spring practice April 18 with the Spring Game, and CaneSport had you fully covered throughout the 15 practices as position battles were ongoing and all eyes were on some shiny new pieces of the team including QB Darian Mensah, WR Cooper Barkate, DE Damon Wilson and others.

This is a team that showed a lot of talent and depth throughout the spring.

We had you covered with it all:

April 18 Spring Game

Miami Hurricanes Spring Game Reaction: Mario Cristobal, Darian Mensah & Team Talk

Cristobal Emphasizes Work Ahead After Spring Game

Miami Spring Game Recap: After Defense Dominates Early, Mensah, Barkate, Lyle Help Lead Offensive Surge

Miami Hurricanes Spring Game: Live Blog

Photo Gallery: Miami Hurricanes Spring Game

April 16 14th practice

Darian Mensah’s Journey Sets Stage for Miami Hurricanes Breakout: I’m different than Ward and Beck … “I’m my own quarterback”

Cristobal Breaks Down Miami’s Progress Before Spring Game, Which Has New Format

Will Harris Sees Versatility in Deep Miami Safety/Nickel Room

Miami’s Pass Rush Reload Could Feature Herbert Scroggins III

Miami Hurricanes April 16 Spring Practice Notebook: Standouts, Struggles and Surprises

April 14 13th practice

“Sink or Swim”: True Freshman 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell Responding at Miami, Turning Heads Early

Cooper Barkate Reunion With Darian Mensah Could Net Historic Passing Attack, WR Eyes Big Year at Miami

Joshua Moore Ready to Take Next Step for Hurricanes, Making Strong Case to Start

Miami Freshman DB JJ Dunnigan Could Be In Line To Make Early Impact

Jackson Cantwell Not The Only True Freshman OL To Flash in Miami Spring Practices: 6-8, 335-Pound Ben Congdon Has Something To Say

News and notes from Miami Hurricanes’ April 14 practice

APRIL 11 12th practice

Kevin Beard Challenges Deepest Miami Hurricanes WR Room in Years

Don’t Sleep on Daylyn Upshaw in Miami’s Loaded WR Room

Transfer WR Dre Jacobs Brings Speed, Faces Crowded Miami Hurricanes Depth Chart

BC Transfer Omar Thornton Brings Versatility, Edge to Miami Defensive Backs Room

Miami Secondary Depth Could Elevate Dylan Day’s Impact

APRIL 10 11th practice

Closed practice

APRIL 9 10th practice

Closed Practice

APRIL 7 9th practice

Mario Cristobal Pushes Miami Hard To Start Week 3 of Spring Practice: “We Need More”

Damione Lewis Demands New Level of Focus From 2026 Miami DT Group: “Now you have a target on your back”

Keona Davis Eyeing Major Role as Miami Moves Him Across the Defensive Front

Miami DT Jarquez Carter Battling for Key Role in Spring Practice After Arriving From Ohio State

APRIL 4 8th practice

OPINION: Inside Miami’s Electric Spring – Darian Mensah, Freshmen Surge,Elite Recruiting and Mario Cristobal’s Bold Practice Shift

Miami OG Max Buchanan Chasing Starting Role, Confident In Group Despite Losing Four Starters

Inside Miami’s O-Line Shakeup: S.J. Alofaituli’s Push for a Starting Spot

Freshman All-American Bryce Fitzgerald Poised for Miami Breakout 2.0

Ja’Boree Antoine Is Fighting for His Place in Miami’s CB Room

APRIL 3 7th practice

Closed practice

APRIL 2 6th practice

Mario Cristobal breaks Mario Cristobal Stresses “Elite Practices” as Miami Pushes Forward This Spring progress

From West Point & Afghanistan to Miami: Viti’s Warrior Mentality Fuels Canes

NFL-Developed Coach Favian Upshaw Ready to Elevate Miami Hurricanes RBs

News and notes from Miami Hurricanes’ April 2 practice

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in today’s spring practice session

MARCH 31 5th practice

Alex Mirabal Details Leadership, Development in Miami’s Rebuilt OL Room

Inside Malachi Toney’s Mindset After a Historic Freshman Season at Miami

DL coach Jason Taylor: “Nothing Is Promised” as Miami DL Battles for Roles

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in March 31 spring practice session

News and notes from Miami Hurricanes’ March 31 practice

Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Week 1 Spring Practice questions and answers

MARCH 28 4th practice

Miami’s 2026 Offense Loaded With Talent, But O-Line Holds the Key With Full Pads Ready To Go On

Inside Miami’s Defensive Reload: With Spring Drills Ongoing, It Seems Apparent LB Hold the Key to 2026

After March 28 Spring Practice Mario Cristobal Says Miami Showing Flashes but Needs More Consistency

Chase Smith on His Journey, Miami’s Reset Mentality, and Competing To Start

Miami Banking on Justin Scott to Help Lead New-Look Defensive Front

With Bain and Mesidor Gone, Armondo Blount Could Step Into Spotlight for Miami Hurricanes

Lucas on Miami’s Defensive Reload: “We’re Making Progress”

MARCH 27 3rd practice

Closed practice

MARCH 26 2nd practice

The Soldier in the Tight Ends Room: Mike Viti brings West Point Edge to Miami Spring Practice

Hurricanes DC Corey Hetherman March 26: Miami Banking on Depth, Competition to Stay Elite on Defense

Hurricanes OC Shannon Dawson Discusses Offense’s Big Play Potential After March 26 Miami Spring Practice

Practice No. 2 news and notes

Video: Spring practice No. 2

MARCH 24 1st practice

Mario Cristobal Praises Energy as Miami Hurricanes Begin Spring Work: “Very competitive, miles to go obviously”

Matthew McCoy begins at Right Tackle as Miami Hurricanes explore right O-Line mix

Mark Fletcher Credits His Clear-Minded Play For Postseason Results & It Shows What’s Ahead for Miami

Zechariah Poyser: Miami Hurricanes Defense Loaded With New Talent, Competition

Ryan Rodriguez’s Comeback: Miami Hurricanes Center Set for Breakout Year

Day 1 Notes: QBs Shine, WRs Flash in Miami’s Spring Practice

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in today’s 1st spring practice session

Miami Hurricanes New Jersey Numbers Unveiled