Decision Primer: Rivals300 DL target Ezekiel Ayangbile ready to make call

Ezekiel Ayangbile is ready to make his decision.

The Rivals300 defensive lineman out of Houston (Texas) Langham Creek will announce his commitment today at 1:30 p.m. ET. His decision will be broadcast live on the Rivals YouTube page.

Ayangbile, who is ranked as the No. 21 defensive lineman and No. 179 overall recruit nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking, has a final group of Miami, LSU and Virginia Tech.

Here is a closer look at where things stand.

Why It Will Be Miami

All signs point to Miami in this recruitment. In fact, Miami has a 93.2 percent chance of landing Ayangbile going into his decision, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Rivals National Analyst Sam Spiegelman logged a prediction last week. Ayangbile made a visit to Miami last month for the Spring Ball Splash event. That allowed him to watch practice, spend extended time with the staff and get an in-depth look at the program on and off the field. Miami absolutely hit a home run during his multi-day stay in Coral Gables. It appears Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, defensive tackles coach Damione Lewis and the rest of the staff have done enough to win this recruitment.

Why It Won’t Be Miami

Miami has the buzz going into this decision, but Virginia Tech is an intriguing option in this race. After all, Ayangbile is a Virginia Tech legacy through both of his parents. His father, Duane Brown, starred for the Hokies before become a first round NFL Draft pick and five-time Pro Bowler. Virginia Tech has been making a really strong push for him in recent weeks. LSU is another contender in this race and impressed him on a visit this spring.

EJ’s Prediction

I like Miami here. The Hurricanes really took command of his recruitment after his spring visit and haven’t let up. Lewis flew to Houston twice this spring and made strong impressions on Ayangbile and those around him. Miami is evaluating several options along the defensive line this cycle, but Ayangbile has emerged as a priority target for the Hurricanes. I expect Miami to close with the Lone Star State prospect.

He Said It

“The coaches like to hone in on the skills the players have and sharpen those. They really let you shine as a defensive lineman. I think that’s really good because I can play faster and play physical. I think it’s a really good fit for me.”