Decision Primer: Rivals300 Miami OL target Sean Tatum ready to make call

Sean Tatum is ready to make his decision.

The Rivals300 interior offensive lineman out of Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll will announce his commitment today at 3:00 p.m. ET. His announcement will take place at his high school. It is unclear if there will be a stream.

Tatum, who is ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 145 overall recruit nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking, has a final group of Miami, Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.

Here is a closer look at where things stand.

Why It Will Be Miami

All signs point to Miami in this recruitment. In fact, Miami has an 94.3 percent chance of landing Tatum going into his decision, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. I logged a Rivals Prediction in favor of Miami follow Tatum’s visit a couple of weeks ago. Tatum got an in-depth look at the program, spent extended time with the staff, watched practice and learned more about UM’s academics. Miami checked all of his boxes. National analysts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons also logged predictions for the Hurricanes. It appears Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and the rest of the staff have done enough to win this recruitment.

Why It Won’t Be Miami

Miami has the buzz going into this decision, but Florida actually received Tatum’s final visit. The Gators hosted the talented in-state offensive lineman over the weekend, and GatorsOnline reported that Florida closed the gap on Miami. Florida’s staff has pushed hard for Tatum and is making him feel like a priority. Florida is the biggest threat to UM here. Tennessee has been in the mix over the last several months and has also done its best to impress Tatum.

EJ’s Prediction

I still feel confident in my prediction for Miami. While Florida did get that last visit, I don’t think it was enough for the Gators to take the momentum in this race. Miami is still in a very strong position here and should beat out its cross state rival. Miami obviously has a lot to sell to Tatum, including elite offensive line development. Mirabal has been a difference maker in this recruitment and knocked it out of the park with Tatum on his spring visit.

He Said It

“Miami is very high up there,” Tatum said after his Miami visit. “They are Top 3. Right now, they are definitely No. 1, especially after this visit. This visit showed me a lot of things that I didn’t get to see. The educational piece was amazing, too. They are No. 1 for me right now.”