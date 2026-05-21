Decision Primer: Top 100 Miami LB target AJ Randle ready to make call

AJ Randle is ready to make his decision.

The Top 100 linebacker out of Garner (N.C.) High will announce his commitment today at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Randle, who is ranked as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 57 overall recruit nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking, has a final group of Miami, Ohio State, South Carolina, NC State, Florida and Georgia.

Here is a closer look at where things stand.

Why It Will Be Miami

Miami is considered the favorite going into this decision. In fact, Miami has a 92 percent chance of landing Randle, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Rivals national analysts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons as well as myself all logged predictions last week. Randle loved his visit to Miami this spring and values what the program has to offer on and off the field. He also has strong relationships with the staff, especially defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who recently made an in-home visit. It appears Hetherman, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and the rest of the staff have done enough to win this recruitment.

Why It Won’t Be Miami

Miami has the buzz going into this decision, but South Carolina has been lurking in the background as a strong contender. The Gamecocks hosted Randle for an official visit earlier this month and have continued to work on keeping the elite prospect closer to home. South Carolina is arguably the biggest threat to Miami in this race. Notre Dame is not in Randle’s top group, but the Irish did make an in-home visit last night. Notre Dame recently landed five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, who is repped by the same agent as Randle.

EJ’s Prediction

I still feel very optimistic about my prediction for Miami and have no reason to change it going into today’s announcement. Notre Dame has not been a top school in this recruitment, and it would be very surprising if the Irish were able to turn the tide late. South Carolina is a bit more concerning. However, Miami has checked all the boxes throughout his recruitment — elite staff, elite development and scheme fit. The Canes still have the momentum here.

He Said It

“Coach Hetherman is very smart and knowledgeable. I know he’s a great coach. Coach Cristobal is very personable. He’s probably the most personable head coach that we’ve talked to so far. They have a lot of things working for them. It feels like a family already.”