Doctor’s Orders: 21 Questions That Will Define Miami’s 2026 Season

Fall camp is officially here.

For the next four weeks, every rep, every position battle, and every coaching decision will shape what could be one of the most anticipated seasons in recent Miami Hurricanes history. Expectations haven’t been this high in years. The roster is loaded with talent, the schedule is manageable, and anything short of competing for an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff berth will feel like a disappointment.

But before the first whistle blows, there are still plenty of unanswered questions.

Here are the 21 questions that will define Miami’s 2026 season.

1. Can the Miami Hurricanes go undefeated?

Every championship conversation starts here. Miami has enough talent to beat every team on its schedule, but navigating an entire season without a loss requires health, discipline, and consistency. Is this finally the team capable of doing it?

2. Has Mario Cristobal truly learned from his conservative play calling?

One of the biggest storylines from last season wasn’t talent—it was philosophy. Miami often seemed to take its foot off the gas with a lead. Has Cristobal embraced an aggressive mindset for four quarters, or will the offense once again become predictable in key moments?

3. Who becomes the third receiving option?

Everyone expects Cooper Barkate and Malachi Toney to command defensive attention. That opens the door for someone else to emerge. Whether it’s a new transfer or a young playmaker, Miami needs another reliable target to make opposing defenses pay.

4. Will the tight ends finally become a factor?

Elite offenses attack every area of the field. If Miami can consistently involve the tight ends, it creates matchup nightmares and makes the offense even more difficult to defend.

5. Can Malachi Toney avoid the sophomore slump?

Toney burst onto the scene as a freshman and quickly became one of Miami’s most dangerous weapons. Now opponents have an offseason of film. The challenge becomes proving last season wasn’t the exception—it was the beginning.

6. Will Miami finally return a kickoff for a touchdown?

It’s been far too long. With the speed Miami has on this roster, fans are waiting for someone to change a game with one electric return.

7. Who wins the kicking job?

Championship seasons often come down to one kick. Miami needs consistency from its placekicker because hard fought games will come down to the kicker who can step up when the pressure is at the max.

8. Can Miami finally win the ACC?

This has been the goal since joining the conference. The Hurricanes have come close, but close doesn’t raise trophies. Is this the roster that finally gets it done?

9. How will the running back carries be divided?

No team has a deeper running back room. The challenge isn’t finding talent—it’s finding enough touches to keep everyone involved while maintaining rhythm.

10. Will Malachi Toney be used more strategically?

Toney’s explosiveness is undeniable, but keeping him fresh throughout the season could make him even more dangerous for a deep playoff run.

11. Can Darian Mensah break Cam Ward’s single-season passing record?

Exceeding a quarterback like Cam Ward is no easy task, but expectations don’t disappear at Miami. Mensah has the talent. Now the question is whether he can produce at a historic level.

12. Will Miami finally return a punt for a touchdown?

Special teams can swing championship races. One explosive punt return could completely change the momentum of a season.

13. Who will be this year’s breakout freshman?

Every great Miami team has a freshman who arrives ahead of schedule. Fall camp is often where those future stars first announce themselves.

14. Just how good can the offensive line be?

Mario Cristobal has built his reputation in the trenches. If this offensive line becomes dominant, everything else on offense becomes easier.

15. Can Miami produce two 1,000-yard receivers?

With the talent at quarterback and wide receiver, this isn’t impossible. It would also signal one of the nation’s most explosive passing attacks.

16. Can Darian Mensah avoid taking too many sacks?

Quarterback talent only matters if the quarterback stays upright. Better decision-making, quicker reads, and improved protection will all be critical.

17. Will the defensive line actually be better than last season?

Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor will be greatly missed, but can the defensive line be a collectively dominant group?

18. Can the linebackers avoid becoming the defense’s Achilles’ heel?

The linebacker position has been questioned entering the season. If that unit exceeds expectations, Miami’s defense could become one of the ACC’s best.

19. Will Miami finally become a fundamentally sound tackling team?

Missed tackles have haunted the Hurricanes in recent seasons. Championship defenses don’t just hit hard—they finish plays. Improving tackling could be one of the biggest differences between a good season and a great one.

20. Who wins the backup quarterback job?

Hopefully the number 2 will just be a name on the depth chart, because its everyone’s hope that Darian Mensah has a healthy season.

21. Will the Miami Hurricanes win the National Championship?

Ultimately, every other question leads here.

Miami has recruited at a championship level. The roster is experienced. The expectations are sky-high. Now it’s time to find out whether this team can accomplish what no Hurricanes squad has done since 2001.

Fall camp starts today.

By the end of August, we’ll have answers to some of these questions.

By January, we’ll know the answer to the only one that truly matters.