Doctor's Orders: Between Storm and Sea, the Fork in the Road for Cane-Fins

Dr. Justin Classey is a two-time University of Miami alumnus. He has been immersed in Hurricanes culture from his early days, often running around campus with legendary Canes such as Lamar Thomas, Horace Copeland, and Randal Hill. Now he combines his passions for the University of Miami, sports, and media to

produce Miami Hurricanes–focused content across social platforms and CaneSport.

If you love both Miami Hurricanes football and the Miami Dolphins, it feels only natural to

want that Canes talent to stay home.

There’s something poetic about a player spending his entire football journey in one city—from wide-eyed youth to blue-chip recruit to college star to NFL pro. It’s the kind of story built for Netflix… or a full-length feature film.

But history suggests that story is more fiction than reality.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, dual-allegiance fans—“Cane-Fins”—watched closely as the Dallas

Cowboys selected Caleb Downs at No. 11.

Immediately, all eyes turned to Miami at No. 12.

Eight minutes. That’s all the Dolphins had to unite Hurricane and Dolphin fandom by selecting Reuben Bain.

For Cane-Fins, it wasn’t even a debate—it felt inevitable.

They had watched Bain’s rise from Miami Central High School to “The U.” The production, the motor, the violence off the edge —nothing about his game invited hesitation. He didn’t just play

defensive end; he hunted. Offensive linemen weren’t matchups—they were obstacles.

It felt like a perfect fit.

A sure thing for a team searching for identity.

Then Roger Goodell stepped to the podium.

“And with the 12th pick… the Miami Dolphins select… Kadyn Proctor.”

Just like that, the story flipped.

Miami passed on a relentless hometown disruptor for a player Nick Saban had publicly described as inconsistent and in need of structure — an evaluation that contrasted sharply with what Cane-Fins knew Bain embodied.

Three picks later, Bain was off the board to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For Cane-Fins, the reaction was familiar: frustration, disbelief, and a sense of déjà vu. Because this isn’t new—it’s the pattern.

Between 2000 and 2026, the Hurricanes produced 136 NFL Draft selections. Over that same span, the Dolphins selected just six of them.

And it gets worse.

Many of the first-round-caliber Canes Miami passed on went elsewhere—and went on to play in, or win, the Super Bowl. The success is real. It’s just rarely local.

That’s what makes it sting. Cane-Fins can see the vision: Hurricanes stars, developed at home, winning at the next level—in aqua and orange.

But maybe that’s the lesson.

Maybe the pipeline was never meant to loop back.

So let the Ibises leave the nest.

Because history says… their success is waiting somewhere else.