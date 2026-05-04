Doctor's Orders: Fueling the Storm and How Disrespect Powers The U

This past week, Michael Irvin had some choice words for ESPN after their draft ticker

highlighted Ruben Bain’s arm length instead of his production when he was selected by the

Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Appearing on Dan Sileo’s Outspoken podcast, Irvin didn’t hold back: “These mother brothers out here, they don’t ever stop trying to somehow, someway assault us.”

Irvin continued by channeling his inner Nas circa 2001—ethering ESPN for choosing critique

over celebration.

And he’s not wrong.

But as fans of Miami Hurricanes football, none of this should surprise you. The disrespect? It’s

not new—it’s part of the climate.

Miami has never asked for a seat at the table. Truth be told, we don’t even want to be in the same

lunchroom.

When the media throws shots at The U, it doesn’t weaken the storm—it feeds it. That disrespect

becomes warm water.

And as name after name came off the draft board ahead of Bain, the pressure built. The cyclone

within him tightened, intensified—waiting.

So when his moment finally came, he didn’t follow the script. No staged mirror pose. No soft

celebration.

He grabbed his hat and made it clear:

Hurricane Bain isn’t just leaving Coral Gables.

He’s making landfall in Tampa.

But the disrespect didn’t stop there.

A week after the draft, Pro Football Focus dropped its “2027 NFL Draft: Early Top 75 Big

Board,” listing Darrian Mensah at No. 69.

Laughable.

Mensah just finished second in the FBS in both passing yards and touchdowns in 2025 at Duke

—without anything close to what he’s inherited in Coral Gables.

Now he steps into an offense coordinated by Shannon Dawson, the same mind behind the

nation’s top offense in 2024 with Cam Ward.

And this time? The arsenal is deeper.

Mensah has more weapons than John Wick, and the system to use every single one of them.

Anyone who bleeds orange and green already knows what’s coming.

Every Saturday will feel like the Miami Hurricane Air and Sea Show.

The aerial attack won’t just test defenses—it’ll drown them.

And Mensah?

He won’t just be flying the plane.

He’ll be dropping bombs.

So no—PFF’s lack of focus shouldn’t alarm Miami fans.

But it should alarm everyone else.

Sleep on The U if you want.

Continue to disrespect us.

We prefer it that way.