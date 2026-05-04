Doctor's Orders: Fueling the Storm and How Disrespect Powers The U
This past week, Michael Irvin had some choice words for ESPN after their draft ticker
highlighted Ruben Bain’s arm length instead of his production when he was selected by the
Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Appearing on Dan Sileo’s Outspoken podcast, Irvin didn’t hold back: “These mother brothers out here, they don’t ever stop trying to somehow, someway assault us.”
Irvin continued by channeling his inner Nas circa 2001—ethering ESPN for choosing critique
over celebration.
And he’s not wrong.
But as fans of Miami Hurricanes football, none of this should surprise you. The disrespect? It’s
not new—it’s part of the climate.
Miami has never asked for a seat at the table. Truth be told, we don’t even want to be in the same
lunchroom.
When the media throws shots at The U, it doesn’t weaken the storm—it feeds it. That disrespect
becomes warm water.
And as name after name came off the draft board ahead of Bain, the pressure built. The cyclone
within him tightened, intensified—waiting.
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5-star C Obinna Ekezie Jr. commits to Louisville, will reclassify
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5-star TE Ahmad Hudson commits to LSU
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Ryan Silverfield working to reset the standard at Arkansas
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UCLA legacy RB Duece Jones-Drew commits to Bruins
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So when his moment finally came, he didn’t follow the script. No staged mirror pose. No soft
celebration.
He grabbed his hat and made it clear:
Hurricane Bain isn’t just leaving Coral Gables.
He’s making landfall in Tampa.
But the disrespect didn’t stop there.
A week after the draft, Pro Football Focus dropped its “2027 NFL Draft: Early Top 75 Big
Board,” listing Darrian Mensah at No. 69.
Laughable.
Mensah just finished second in the FBS in both passing yards and touchdowns in 2025 at Duke
—without anything close to what he’s inherited in Coral Gables.
Now he steps into an offense coordinated by Shannon Dawson, the same mind behind the
nation’s top offense in 2024 with Cam Ward.
And this time? The arsenal is deeper.
Mensah has more weapons than John Wick, and the system to use every single one of them.
Anyone who bleeds orange and green already knows what’s coming.
Every Saturday will feel like the Miami Hurricane Air and Sea Show.
The aerial attack won’t just test defenses—it’ll drown them.
And Mensah?
He won’t just be flying the plane.
He’ll be dropping bombs.
So no—PFF’s lack of focus shouldn’t alarm Miami fans.
But it should alarm everyone else.
Sleep on The U if you want.
Continue to disrespect us.
We prefer it that way.