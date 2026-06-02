Doctor's Orders: Miami's Championship Prescription Starts With Tackling

The Miami Hurricanes were one drive away from winning a national championship. While the season ultimately ended in heartbreak, it also served as proof that Miami has firmly reestablished itself among college football’s elite programs. With a roster loaded with talent and expectations once again soaring in Coral Gables, there is no shortage of reasons for optimism heading into the 2026 season.

However, despite all of Miami’s strengths, there is one glaring weakness that must be addressed if the Hurricanes want to take the final step from contender to champion: last season’s tackling.

Simply put, Miami was one of the worst tackling teams in college football last year.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Hurricanes ranked 115th out of 136 FBS programs in tackling efficiency. That placed Miami alongside programs such as Rice, Ball State, Coastal Carolina, and Missouri State — not exactly the company expected of a team with championship aspirations. While the Hurricanes possessed elite athleticism and playmaking ability on defense, far too often those traits were negated by fundamental mistakes.

The numbers paint a troubling picture. Miami’s defense recorded 185 missed tackles during the 2025 season. By comparison, Ohio State, which finished as the nation’s second-best tackling team, missed only 83 tackles all year. The gap between Miami and the nation’s elite was staggering. If the Hurricanes hope to take the next step defensively, significantly reducing those missed tackles must become a point of emphasis.

The secondary was particularly problematic. Several members of the defensive backfield ranked among the team’s worst tacklers, allowing routine plays to turn into explosive gains. What made this issue even more significant was the strength of Miami’s pass rush. The Hurricanes led the nation in generating pressure, forcing opposing offenses to rely heavily on quick passes, screens, and short throws designed to get the ball out before the rush could arrive.

That strategy placed enormous responsibility on Miami’s defensive backs. Their job was not only to cover but to immediately close space and eliminate those quick-hitting plays. Too often, however, missed tackles allowed offenses to stay ahead of schedule and turn what should have been minimal gains into chunk plays.

The impact of missed tackles extends far beyond the stat sheet. A screen pass that should be stopped for no gain suddenly becomes a 25-yard pickup. A running back who should be wrapped up at the line of scrimmage breaks free for a momentum-changing run. One missed tackle can flip field position, extend drives, and completely alter the outcome of a game.

Miami experienced those consequences firsthand throughout the season. Perhaps the most glaring example came against Louisville, when the Hurricanes were charged with 24 missed tackles in a single game. Time and again, defenders were in position to make plays but failed to finish, allowing the Cardinals to generate extra yardage and sustain offensive momentum.

The encouraging news is that tackling is one of the most correctable problems in football. Unlike issues involving size, speed, or overall talent, tackling is rooted in technique, discipline, and repetition. It can be improved through coaching emphasis, practice habits, and accountability.

If Miami can make meaningful strides in this area, the ceiling for the 2026 defense becomes even higher. The Hurricanes already possess the talent necessary to compete with anyone in the country. The difference between falling just short and hoisting a national championship trophy may come down to something as simple as consistently getting ball carriers to the ground.

For a team that was one drive away from a title, improving its tackling may be the most important offseason development of all.