On Friday, Drake released his long-anticipated studio album Iceman. Fans of hip-hop eagerly tuned in to hear how the rapper would respond following his highly publicized 2024 battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Canes family, don’t worry — this is not an album review. However, in the hours following the release, a strange Mandela Effect began taking shape involving the University of Miami and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Across social media, users widely circulated an alleged Drake lyric that supposedly praised Ward while taking a shot at Daniel Jones:

“Daniel Jones got the bag but the production still mid, Cam Ward the one they crownin’ now, young bull, that’s the kid.”

There is just one problem: the lyric does not exist.

Nowhere on Iceman — nor on the other two projects Drake released on May 15 — does the bar appear. Yet thousands of people online seem convinced they heard it, saw it, or read it somewhere credible. So why is this Mandela Effect taking shape? More importantly, how did it spread so quickly?

The answer is quite simple: the Miami Hurricanes are arguably the most culturally relevant college football brand in America. Whether it is Snoop Dogg invoking the relentless swagger of the Canes on DJ Khaled’s song “All I Do is Win,” or Wale comparing himself to Clinton Portis on “Touch the Sky,” one thing has always remained true: The U possesses a cultural cache that few — if any — college programs can match.

This also would not be the first time Drake has expressed an affinity toward Miami. Drake famously filmed a large portion of the music video for God’s Plan at the University of Miami, further cementing the natural connection between the artist and the university. The U has long existed at the intersection of sports, celebrity, music, nightlife, and pop culture in a way no other college program truly does.

That is precisely why the fake lyric sounded believable.

Cam Ward already feels like the type of player Drake would mention. Miami already feels like the type of program Drake would reference. The internet simply filled in the blanks. One viral tweet turned into screenshots. Screenshots became TikToks. TikToks became “quotes.” Before long, people were passionately debating a lyric that never existed.

In many ways, the entire situation unintentionally proves the larger point about Miami’s influence. Even in a fabricated rap lyric, the Hurricanes still managed to dominate the conversation surrounding one of the biggest album releases of the year. That does not happen accidentally. Programs can win national championships and still fail to penetrate mainstream culture. Take the Indiana Hoosiers football for example: Miami has generated more discussion than Indiana since the January 19 national championship game. No matter what happens, Miami remains embedded within the culture itself.

The Hurricanes are not merely a football team. They are an aesthetic. A soundtrack. A symbol. And sometimes, apparently, even a lyric people swear they heard.

The U is omnipresent.