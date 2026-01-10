Does Indiana Have a ‘Super Scout’? The Brock Schott Factor vs. Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have a potential little problem on their hands now that the Indiana Hoosiers have played their way into next Monday’s national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

He’s Brock Schott, the new tight end on Indiana’s roster, who can’t even play in the game.

Schott has been a tight end on Miami’s team this entire season. But Schott arrived in Coral Gables as a true freshman this year to find a tight end position that was deemphasized.

Rather than stay with the Hurricanes through the end of the current playoff run when he then could have made the decision to go into the transfer portal (current players have five days after the end of the season to decide to transfer), Schott chose to leave the roster when the portal opened on January 2. He signed with Indiana on January 5.

Who would have ever imagined this scenario? It’s a byproduct of the new college football and its crazy calendar.

Schott made just one appearance this season. He recorded two catches for 24 total yards against Bethune Cookman.

But he knows the ins and outs of the entire Miami playbook. He knows every signal, every tendency, and the strengths and weaknesses of every player on the Miami roster.

And now he’s an Indiana Hoosier, the team standing in the way of Miami’s sixth national title.

So will all of Schott’s knowledge really give Indiana a little edge as it prepares for the national championship game? It could.

Miami uses some signals after the play is called on offense, but nothing that can’t be adjusted. Most of Shannon Dawson’s play calls are transmitted over the headset that quarterback Carson Beck wears. So Indiana will not be able to steal Miami’s plays. But it could gain a greater perspective on those plays in Miami’s playbook, options off formations, snap counts, and the decision-making process in some individual situations.

Indiana staffers will put together a comprehensive scouting report today on Miami based on what they see on film. Schott might be able to add some insight to that, answering questions on some individuals.

If the Hoosiers are doing a comprehensive job of scouting, they would likely pick up Miami’s tendencies anyway. So Schott would probably be a limited resource in that regard.

By choosing to go to Indiana, Schott was returning home. He played high school football at Leo (IN), where he was a four-star prospect, one of the most versatile and athletic tight ends in the class who could do anything from lining up in the backfield to having a hand down on the line of scrimmage to splitting out wide as a receiver.

Schott recorded 28 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns as a senior and was named IFCA “Mr. Football” at tight end. He was the No. 246 overall player and No. 13 tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Schott considered Indiana, but picked Miami over Ohio State. Now he has come back home.

Will Schott be Indiana’s Super Scout? Only the Hoosiers know.

But next week’s game figures to be tight. Indiana has opened as a 7 1/2-point favorite despite Miami playing in its home stadium.

Any edge, real or perceived, matters. So it’s something for Miami to be concerned about.