Draft expert Mel Kiper, Jr. discusses Miami’s projected 1st rounders

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft starts April 23 at 8 p.m., and three former Miami Hurricanes are expected toget selected before that night is over.

Longtime NFL draft expert Mel Kiper, Jr. shared his thoughts after his recent mock draft, which has defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. picked by the New Orleans Saints at eight, offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa staying in South Florida with the Miami Dolphins at 11 and defensive end Akheem Mesidor sliding to the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots at 31.

Kiper thinks, however, that Mauigoa could potentially hear his name called among the top five picks.

“There’s teams before the Dolphins’ pick that could be looking at him,” Kiper said. “Starting with Tennessee at four could look at him. Giants, obviously at five. Kansas City, some people have thought, could look at him at nine. I have him at 11 to Miami. He’s got the back injury he’s dealing with.”

Mauigoa could play at either right tackle or guard in the NFL, according to Kiper. He started every game at right tackle in his three seasons with the Hurricanes, but his prowess in the run game suggests he could move in-line if need be.

“At the end of the day. I thought he was an entertaining guy to watch, Mauigoa was. Just a really good right tackle, could be an excellent guard as well,” Kiper said.

As for Bain, Kiper likes his strength and motor and raved about his ability to defend the run. He does have some questions, though, about how well Bain will translate to the NFL.

In his three seasons at Miami, Bain totaled 121 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

“Is he going to be able to translate that to success in the NFL against the best in the world is the big question … He’s an outlier with the short arms and a lack of great speed off the edge, but he’s a great college player. Will that translate into success in the NFL, who knows?” Kiper said about Bain. “He’s gonna go somewhere in the top 14, no question about that.”

Kiper likes how Bain has the ability to kick inside and play defensive tackle in certain spots.

“Bain inside was a real factor,” Kiper said. “I mean, it’s tough for those centers, guards who don’t have the real good arm length to handle him. That’s maybe where he’s going to get a lot of activity in the NFL and get a lot of chances to really shine.”

Mesidor broke out as a legit first-round prospect over the last year thanks to his impressive senior season. In 2025, he recorded 63 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

The major drawback for Mesidor is his age. He spent six years in college, and he turned 25 years old on April 5. Kiper forecasts a wide draft range for him.

“Mesidor could be anywhere from Tampa Bay [at 15] on down to the end of the first round in New England where I had him. I could have had him to Chicago [24], could have had him to Buffalo [26],” Kiper said. “Keldric Faulk, Zion Young, Akheem Mesidor are all lumped together there. There’s a lot of mixed opinions, and I went back and forth on him too. Like I said, nothing would surprise me on Mesidor. He can go 15, it wouldn’t shock me. He could drop to 31, it wouldn’t shock me.”

Other former Hurricanes that could hear their names called during the three-day draft include cornerback Keionte Scott, offensive tackle Markel Bell, quarterback Carson Beck, safety Jakobe Thomas, wide receiver CJ Daniels, offensive guard Anez Cooper and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe.