Esteemed sports columnist Dave Hyde Teams with CaneSport for Weekly Column, Good Morning CaneSport appearances

For more than four decades, Dave Hyde has been one of the defining voices in South Florida sports journalism. If something mattered, Hyde was the one bringing it to life inside the pages of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Now, one of the most decorated sports columnists in the country is bringing that voice to CaneSport.com.

Hyde will write a weekly column for CaneSport subscribers this season providing a big-picture perspective on the Miami Hurricanes, the kind of thoughtful, voice-driven writing that defined South Florida sports pages for a generation.

And on Tuesday mornings, Hyde will also appear on the Good Morning CaneSport Show to discuss the column, break down the previous weekend, and discuss the biggest storylines around the Hurricanes and college football.

“I’m excited to be part of what Gary Ferman and his team at CaneSport have built over the past 36 years,” said Hyde, who has also created a separate new online outlet for his work called “The Hyde Side” where fans can read his take on a multitude of sports topics every week. “Miami football has always been one of the biggest stories in South Florida sports, and I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective to CaneSport readers and viewers throughout the season.”

Hyde’s résumé speaks for itself. He spent more than three decades as the Sun Sentinel’s lead sports columnist after starting his career at the Miami Herald in 1985. Along the way, he won the National Headliner Award as the nation’s top sports columnist in 2016 and earned Top 10 recognition from the Associated Press Sports Editors 16 times — a run of sustained excellence almost unheard of in the business.

But what has always set Hyde apart is writing, columns that could make you laugh and think. His arrival is another major step in CaneSport’s commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and quality Miami Hurricanes coverage anywhere across its multiple channels.

The timing couldn’t be better. With expectations around the Miami program as high as they’ve been in years, Hurricanes fans are hungry for coverage that goes beyond the box score, analysis with perspective.

Hyde has spent his entire award-winning career delivering exactly that, covering every major sports story in the region and the biggest events on the national sports landscape. He covered it all: national championships at the Orange Bowl, the rise of the Heat dynasty, decades of Dolphins seasons, and every twist in the Hurricanes’ story from the dynasty years through the rebuilds and back again. He’s also the author of “Swagger”, a book with legendary coach Jimmy Johnson, and “Still Perfect: The Untold Story of the 1972 Miami Dolphins.”

“We’ve spent the past several years expanding what CaneSport offers beyond traditional recruiting and team coverage,” Ferman said. “Dave Hyde is one of the most respected sports columnists this market has ever produced. We both grew up reading Edwin Pope and began our careers together at The Miami Herald. His insight, experience, and ability to put Miami football into a broader perspective make him a tremendous addition for our subscribers.”

Hyde’s first column for CaneSport will debut the week of the season opener against Stanford.