Evans, Cuvet Lift Hurricanes to Series Opener Victory in California 

ALO ALTO, Calif. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (28-10, 9-7 ACC) took the series opener against the Stanford Cardinal, 6-3, Friday night at Klein Field. Another fantastic outing from Miami starting pitcher Rob Evans, along with 3-for-5 night at the plate from Daniel Cuvet, helped Miami secure the win.

Rob Evans (8-1) earned the win for the Hurricanes after another dominant performance on the mound. He turned in a career-high 7.2 innings against Stanford, allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts.

The left-hander has been a reliable arm in Miami’s Friday spot, going at least 5.0 innings with two or fewer runs allowed in six of his seven ACC starts. Over his last three outings, Evans owns a 1.40 ERA across 19.1 innings with 20 strikeouts and is now tied with Richmond’s Joey Giordano for the most wins in the country so far this season.

Stanford starter Quinton Marsh (0-1) was tagged with the loss after surrendering two earned runs on two hits with no strikeouts in the opening inning.

Miami started its west coast adventure on the right foot, scoring two runs in the opening frame. Jake Ogden ripped a single to lead off the game, then Daniel Cuvet notched a ground-rule double to put runners in scoring position early.

Alex Sosa then brought home Ogden on an RBI groundout, and Derek Williams registered an RBI sacrifice fly to help Miami jump out to a 2-0 lead.

Miami has been among the nation’s best at driving in runs via sacrifice flies, as the Hurricanes’ 27 sac flies rank fifth after Friday’s victory.

Stanford found their first run of the series opener in the bottom of the third, as Rintaro Sasaki lined an RBI single to put the Cardinal on the board, 2-1.

Miami answered in the top of the fourth behind Brylan West. After Williams notched his 14th double of the season to start the rally, West lined an RBI single up the middle to bring him home. Freshman Alonzo Alvarez then grounded out to move West to third, and a balk by Stanford reliever Parker Warner brought him in, extending Miami’s lead to 4-1.

Stanford responded in the sixth with a solo home run, but Cuvet added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, lining a two-out, two RBI double to push the lead to 6-2. Stanford found a run off a fielding error from Ogden that scored Tatum Marsh from second, but Miami’s Ryan Bilka quickly settled back in and shut down any chance of a late Stanford Rally.

Miami will look to secure its fourth straight series victory as the three-game series against Stanford continues Saturday at 5 p.m., with live coverage on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM.