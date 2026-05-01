Fans Decide: Miami’s Greatest Players Face Off in GOAT Bracket

Miami Hurricanes football history is littered with greatness, failure, rebuildings and reloadings. It’s been cyclical, with the program reaching the heights of greatness at points of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s … and with a lot of failure through earlier decades. Prior to last season, this was a team that had not reached the national title game since 2002. But now it seems Mario Cristobal has built this for the long haul, and in most preseason polls for ’26 the Canes are a top 10 team.

The underlying theme through all the ups and downs: The players.

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT QB

Greentree has graced many of the greatest players in college football history.

So today we are seeking to define that greatness.

With you, the fans, as the judges and jury.

In the end only one Miami Hurricane will stand as the all-time GOAT.

How are we going to accomplish that?

Well, over the next three weeks we will be posting a daily poll – one position at a time – listing the attributes of each of the top all-time Canes at those positions.

Today we are starting with the quarterback position. Where else would you begin at Quarterback U, right?

We are asking that you go into The War Room to cast your vote for who you think is the best at that spot. We’ll leave the voting open for several days to let everyone get their pick in.

At the end of voting for each position, one player will stand alone as the greatest of all-time at that spot. Then we will match that player against a player who won out at another position … and so on and so forth until only one remains.

The ultimate champion.

The Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

There are guys from back in the day like Ted Hendricks and Ottis Anderson. There are the greats from the championship years. We even are including newer guys … yes, even Malachi Toney off arguably the greatest one-year performance at receiver for Miami, and as a true freshman at that.

Who will win out and be the All-Time GOAT?

We’ll have an answer by the end of the month.

May the best Cane win.