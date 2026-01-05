Fiesta Bowl Headquarters: CaneSport's Full Coverage Leading Up To The Game

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face Ole Miss Jan. 8 in the Fiesta Bowl with the national title game on the line, and CaneSport has you covered. Here’s a directory of all of our content for you:

PLAYER/COACH INSIGHT

Shannon Dawson May Hold the Key as Miami Prepares to Outscore Ole Miss in Fiesta Bowl … OC Shares His Saturday Thoughts

FILM STUDY: Strength on Strength … Breaking Down Miami’s Elite Defense vs Ole Miss’ No. 2-Ranked Explosive Offense

No Distractions Allowed: Mario Cristobal Has Miami Hurricanes Locked In for Fiesta Bowl, Shares Sat. Take

‘They Go Really Fast’: Miami Hurricanes DC Corey Hetherman Previews Ole Miss’ Explosive Attack

Sleeping On The Job Helped Miami DB Keionte Scott, Hurricanes Chase Championship Goal

Miami QB Carson Beck Keeps It Level-Headed Ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Miami Hurricanes’ Offensive Line Eyes Another Dominant Showing in Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss

CJ Daniels Brings Veteran Leadership to Miami Hurricanes Ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss

COLUMNS/ANALYSIS/PRACTICE VIDEOS

OPINION: The Quiet Flexibility of Shannon Dawson managed Miami’s Offensive Evolution and could drive a Fiesta Bowl victory

Miami Hurricanes vs. Ole Miss: Who Has the Roster Edge in the Fiesta Bowl Showdown?

PRACTICE FIELD VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes preparing for Fiesta Bowl challenge

Meet the Obstacle: What Miami Must Stop in Ole Miss’ Explosive Fiesta Bowl Offense

Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Fiesta Bowl questions and answers

VIEW FROM THE OTHER SIDELINE

Ole Miss offense expecting ‘physical’ game from Miami Hurricanes defense

Pete Golding updates Ole Miss coaching situation, raves about Miami’s defense

Chaos in Oxford? The latest on Ole Miss’ coaching situation and how it can impact Miami as Fiesta Bowl prep begins

CANESPORT’S COTTON BOWL COVERAGE

The Miami Hurricanes beat Ohio State Dec. 31, and now you can relive all our coverage. Here’s a directory of all of our content for you from that game:

OHIO STATE POSTGAME CONTENT

CaneSport Rewind: CaneSport Live COTTON BOWL VICTORY OVER OHIO STATE EDITION

OPINION: Confetti, Crutches and Dreams as Miami Grinds, Defends and Finishes to advance in College Football Playoff

By The Numbers 2026: A look at how the Miami Hurricanes graded out in the win vs. Ohio State

Gary Ferman answers all your postgame questions

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and player reaction post Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes rush field, accept trophy in wild postgame celebration

ANALYSIS: Miami Stuns Defending Champ Ohio State 24-14 in Cotton Bowl Upset

Recruits react to Miami Hurricanes’ win over Ohio State: ‘This bumps them up very high for me’

Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the massive win over Ohio State

Defense defines the night as Miami downs Ohio State to advance in College Football Playoff

Photo gallery: Miami Hurricanes upend Ohio State

PREGAME CANES WALK

PLAYER/COACH INSIGHT

Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Ohio State … how to watch, start time, game notes & more

Mario Cristobal on Tuesday: Miami’s Growth Sets Stage for Massive Test vs Defending Champ Ohio State

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal Shrugs Off ‘Underdog’ Label On Monday Ahead of Massive Ohio State Test

Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck Ready For `Chess Game’ Against Ohio State Defense In Cotton Bowl

LIVE FROM THE COTTON BOWL: Miami Hurricane players talk Ohio State challenge

From ACL Tears to First Round Playoff Hero: Mohamed Toure’s Remarkable Journey

CaneSport TV: OC Shannon Dawson Says “I Like Our Plan” as His Miami Offense Looks To Challenge Top-Ranked Ohio State Defense

‘Win Your One-on-One’: Akheem Mesidor Keys Miami’s Plan to Disrupt Ohio State

‘Great Opportunity’: James Brockermeyer on Miami Hurricanes OL’s Challenge Against Ohio State

Miami Hurricanes OL Francis Mauigoa Embraces Massive Trenches Test Against Ohio State

Wesley Bissainthe Sees Culture Shift, Says Miami Hurricanes Defense ‘Hasn’t Played Its Best Game Yet’

`Time to Play Our Best Football’: Cristobal Previews Miami Hurricanes’ Massive Test vs. Ohio State

Miami Hurricanes DE Rueben Bain Embraces Massive Test Against Ohio State’s Offense

Mark Fletcher Confirms Return to Miami After Breakout Playoff Performance, Looks To Next Challenge vs. Ohio State’s Top Run Defense

Carson Beck Credits Shannon Dawson, Says Ohio State: ‘Going to Be a Challenge’ as Miami Prepares for the Buckeyes

From No Offers to Dominance: Keionte Scott’s Incredible Return Has Sparked Miami Defense With Massive Ohio State Challenge Up Next

Shannon Dawson Reflects On Offense In Texas A&M Win, Says of Ohio State Defense ‘They Don’t Have Any Weaknesses’

From Texas A&M to Ohio State: Corey Hetherman Details The Win & Miami’s Next Defensive Challenge

‘Ohio State’s Never Seen Anything Like This’: Michael Irvin Talks Miami’s Path to Cotton Bowl Win

COLUMNS/OPINIONS

5 Keys To The Game … The Miami Hurricanes Recipe for Victory Tonight

Engineering Dominance: Winning in Dallas means Miami cracking the Matt Patricia code that has turned Ohio State D into a machine

The Night the Celebration Stopped: Miami will never forget Terry Porter’s yellow flag that took away a sixth national title

The text that changed everything: The inside story on the Holiday gift of Corey Hetherman that meant everything for Miami’s defense

U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling: An inside look at the Miami Hurricanes vs. Ohio State and other key games

Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Pre Cotton Bowl game questions and answers

ANALYSIS / FILM STUDY

FILM STUDY: Blueprint to an Upset … How Miami Hurricanes Defense Can Slow Down Ohio State in the Playoff Showdown

FILM STUDY: Untested or Unstoppable? Breaking Down Ohio State’s Defense Ahead of Miami Clash

Can Miami Shock Ohio State? Breaking Down What the Hurricanes Face On Path to a Cotton Bowl Upset

Miami Hurricanes vs. Ohio State: Who Has the Roster Edge in the Cotton Bowl Showdown?

VIEW FROM THE OTHER SIDELINE

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Praises Miami Ahead of Showdown: “They’re As Good as Anybody in the Country”

Jeremiah Smith ‘probably would have ended up going to Miami’ had UM been more successful … Emotions high for Fla. prospects entering game

Behind Enemy Lines: Ryan Day to call plays vs. Miami, Sayin prepares for Hurricanes’ pass rush

Behind Enemy Lines: Historically elite Ohio State defense talks points of emphasis against Miami

Jeremiah Smith, Miami collide as recruiting what-if meets CFP reality

Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State coach Ryan Day previews Miami ahead of Cotton Bowl

PHOTOS/VIDEOS

Miami Hurricanes arrive in Dallas: Sights and sounds

SAT. PRACTICE FIELD VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes preparing for Ohio State playoff challenge

Photo gallery: Miami Hurricanes Dec. 27 practice

LOOKING AHEAD

With Miami Advancing In Playoffs & Portal Opening Soon … Taking A Look At The DB Position This Year and Moving Forward

With Miami Advancing In Playoffs & Portal Opening Soon … Taking A Look At The LB Position This Year and Moving Forward

With Miami Advancing In Playoffs & Portal Opening Soon … Taking A Look At The DL Position This Year and Moving Forward

With Miami Advancing In Playoffs & Portal Opening Soon … Taking A Look At The OL Position This Year and Moving Forward

With Miami Advancing In Playoffs & Portal Opening Soon … Taking A Look At The TE Position This Year and Moving Forward

With Miami Advancing In Playoffs & Portal Opening Soon … Taking A Look At The WR Position This Year and Moving Forward

With Miami Advancing In Playoffs & Portal Opening Soon … Taking A Look At The RB Position This Year and Moving Forward

With Miami Advancing In Playoffs & Portal Opening Soon … Taking A Look At The QB Position This Year and Moving Forward