FIlm Analysis: Indiana transfer guard Nick Dorn brings much-needed shooting to Miami Hurricanes

FIlm Analysis: Indiana transfer guard Nick Dorn brings much-needed shooting to Miami Hurricanesby: Luke Chaney57 minutes agoLChaney_Read In AppDec 9, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Nick Dorn (7) shoots the ball over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Tibor Mirtic (16) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn ImagesCaneSport breaks down what Miami Hurricanes should expect from new transfer guard Nick Dorn, who last played with the Indiana Hoosiers.