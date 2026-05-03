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FIlm Analysis: Indiana transfer guard Nick Dorn brings much-needed shooting to Miami Hurricanes

by: Luke Chaney57 minutes agoLChaney_
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Indiana
Dec 9, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Nick Dorn (7) shoots the ball over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Tibor Mirtic (16) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

CaneSport breaks down what Miami Hurricanes should expect from new transfer guard Nick Dorn, who last played with the Indiana Hoosiers.

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