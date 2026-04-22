Film Analysis: Miami Hurricanes gain offensive firepower with addition of DeSean Goode

Former Robert Morris forward and 2025–26 Horizon League Player of the Year DeSean Goode committed to Miami on Sunday over other potential suitors like Kansas and Louisville. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is ranked by On3 as the No. 45 overall player in the portal.

So, what should Hurricanes fans expect from him next season?

Goode has a polished offensive game that will continue to grow at the high-major level. Last season at RMU, the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward averaged 15.2 points per game, notching 20-plus points in four contests. He was extremely efficient, shooting 62.9% from the field and a staggering 57.1% from deep on 1.9 three-point attempts per game. According to Bart Torvik, Goode posted an Offensive Box-Plus Minus (BPM) rating of 5.6 – higher than the likes of Miami forward Malik Reneau and Wisconsin guard John Blackwell – who were two of the top offensive players in their respective conferences in 2025–26.

Goode’s ability to space the floor and knock down threes will be vital for the paint-focused Hurricanes.

He’s more than just a shooter, however, with most of his damage coming near the basket. Goode can back down his defender in the post, where he’s able to showcase his soft touch near the rim.

As for the other aspects of his game, Goode averaged a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game last season – 3.2 of which were on the offensive glass. His offensive rebounding rate of 11.5 was good for fourth-best in the Horizon League.

Defensively, Goode posted a mediocre BPM of 0.5 and totaled 1.3 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game. He won’t be counted on to anchor the Hurricanes’ defense, but he’s competent enough to hold his own on that end of the court. It’s unlikely that a defensive-minded head coach like Jai Lucas would have recruited Goode if he were a complete negative on defense.

Miami Hurricanes basketball portal headquarters

CaneSport’s Take

Goode’s role at Miami is easy to forecast. He’ll space the floor, grab rebounds and give the Hurricanes another offensive option. Because of how seamless of a fit he would be next to Shelton Henderson and Somto Cyril, we think Goode has a solid chance of starting, which would send five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins to the bench. This will be one of the more intriguing storylines to monitor heading into 2026–27.