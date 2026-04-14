Film Analysis: What to expect from new Miami center Somto Cyril

Miami made its first transfer portal splash of the offseason on Sunday, as former Georgia center Somto Cyril committed to the Hurricanes following his weekend visit to UM. Cyril, who started in 32 of 33 games for the Bulldogs in 2025–26, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The first thing that stands out about Cyril is his frame. He is massive, standing at 6-foot-11 and weighing 260 pounds. Combine those measurables with his 7-foot-7 wingspan and reported 43-inch vertical, and you have one of the most imposing players in all of college basketball.

Cyril’s on-court abilities complement his impressive physical tools.

Offensively, Cyril is at his best around (and above the basket). He averaged 9.3 points per game last season, with the majority of those baskets coming in the restricted area. Cyril also led the country in dunks, and he’s entering a pick-and-roll-heavy offensive system at Miami that will present him with plenty of opportunities to make plays at the rim.

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Offensive rebounding is another strength for Cyril. He’s aggressive when attacking the glass and has enough finesse to wiggle his way into a more favorable rebounding position. He grabbed 2.4 offensive rebounds per game last season – good for 14th in the SEC.

Cyril went 34-of-60 last year on non-dunk shots near the basket. There’s definitely room for his efficiency to improve, but he has at least shown the capability to score in other ways inside the paint.

Once he’s outside the restricted area, Cyril is a non-factor. He did not attempt a three in 2025–26 and went 3-of-7 from the field on two-point shots outside the paint. Free-throw shooting is a weak area of Cyril’s game, as he made just 57.8% of his attempts from the charity stripe last year.

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On the defensive end, Cyril is a dominant rim protector. He led the SEC last season with 2.34 blocks per game. Because of how long and athletic he is, Cyril can also keep up with guards and wings when switched onto them along the perimeter.

Cyril needs to elevate his production on the defensive glass, as his 3.4 defensive rebounds per game last year were underwhelming. His ineffectiveness in this area can be partly attributed, however, to his low number of minutes per game (21.2) and Georgia’s up-tempo style of play. To play more minutes next season, Cyril also needs to work on defending without fouling. His 2.9 fouls per game led to stretches throughout the season were he was forced to the bench because of foul trouble.

CaneSport’s Take

Cyril will slot in as Miami’s starting center next season and operate in a role that will likely be similar to the one Ernest Udeh Jr. held last year. Given that he’ll be in a system that better fits his play style, Cyril could be in store for a breakout junior campaign.