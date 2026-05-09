Five-star CB Donte Wright flips commitment from Georgia to Miami

Miami has scored a massive recruiting win.

Five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright flipped his commitment from Georgia to Miami on Saturday afternoon.

Wright’s decision came a little more than a month after he visited this spring.

“They take ball seriously here,” Wright said. “Coming out here, you are going to have a fun life outside of ball and be presented all the fun stuff. But they really look in on their craft. They take ball seriously and try to win big things here.”

Wright was able to get his first look at the program and also took in a spring practice.

“The physicality (stood out),” Wright said. “They came out here and showed that they are about ball. Everybody played hard. Everybody played at full speed and were trying to get better.”

Wright paid close attention to Miami’s cornerbacks during the session and sees himself as a scheme fit.

“I would say I fit in perfectly,” Wright said. “Talking with the DC (Corey Hetherman), he said he’s trying to get more into man coverage and press coverage. I feel like that’s the best part of my game — being able to press up and play man. That plays right into my role.”

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Wright is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 8 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Miami now has 11 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 12 recruiting class nationally.