Five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant flips commitment from LSU to Miami

Miami has scored a massive win on the recruiting trail.

The Hurricanes flipped five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant away from LSU. Miami worked hard on Bryant throughout the offseason and sealed the deal soon after his official visit.

“It went great,” Bryant said. “Some highlights from this weekend were spending time with some of the guys and some of the players already on the team. I just had an all-around great time. I appreciated the way the coaches treated me and my family. I felt love here. I felt wanted.”

Miami’s pitch to Bryant remained consistent over the last few months — come be developed.

The Hurricanes, of course, produced two first round NFL Draft picks at the EDGE position this spring in Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. Bryant fits the same mold.

“Development, we’ll get you there and be great,” Bryant said. “It definitely weighs heavy just knowing they had two first rounders with the same coach, JT (Jason Taylor). I can have the same coach they had. It’s a key piece to my recruitment.”

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal also played a major role in completing the flip.

“He’s definitely a great guy,” Bryant said. “He’s definitely genuine. He’s someone you would want to play under.”

At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Bryant is ranked as the No. 4 EDGE and No. 29 overall recruit nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Miami now has 18 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 3 recruiting class nationally.