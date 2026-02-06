Fletcher First or RB by Committee? Inside A Key Miami Offensive Question for 2026

Fletcher First or RB by Committee? Inside A Key Miami Offensive Question for 2026by: Matt Shodell9 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesShould Miami’s offense use the same formula it did in the playoffs with a featured back in Mark Fletcher? Or should it be by committee?