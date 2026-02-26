Former Cristobal QB in process of being hired to be running backs coach for Miami Hurricanes

Favian Upshaw once was a backup quarterback on Mario Cristobal’s 2012 FIU team. Now he’s in the final stages of becoming a leading figure for Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes football program.

Upshaw, presently an offensive quality control coach for the Denver Broncos, is in the process of being hired to replace Matt Merritt as Miami’s running backs coach. He emerged from an extensive process typical of every Cristobal coaching search.

The 32-year-old Upshaw has spent the past three seasons with the Broncos where he has been part of a staff tasked with shaping one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. Though his title may have been modest on paper, insiders around the league have noted his impact in behind-the-scenes game planning, player development and analytical preparation which is what put him on the map for Cristobal.

In Denver, Upshaw played a role in refining the skills of running backs and position groups — work that drew attention beyond the NFL. His contributions extended to coaching the National Team running backs at the Senior Bowl this year, further raising his profile among coaches at all levels of the game. His experience working with professional athletes should fit well in a Miami running back room loaded with talents like Mark Fletcher, Jordan Lyle, Marty Brown, Girard Pringle and freshman Javian Mallory.

Upshaw’s rise wasn’t sudden, but it was steady. A former quarterback at Georgia Southern as well as FIU, he transitioned into coaching with stops at multiple collegiate programs before breaking into the NFL ranks. He began as a graduate assistant at Tulane and then got his first full coaching role at Georgia Southern. In 2022, Upshaw went back to Tulane before heading to the Broncos the next season.