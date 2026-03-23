Francis Mauigoa and Rueben Bain Solidify Miami Hurricanes First-Round resurgence

Every NFL team was represented at Miami’s Pro Day Monday. It was a signal of arrival, a course charted by two very large players – Francis Mauigoa and Rueben Bain – that also could include as many as 10 Hurricanes drafted next month.

Both Mauigoa and Bain are almost certain to be first round draft picks and end Akheem Mesidor is fighting to convince the pro scouts to allow him to join them. Monday’s Pro Day was built to determine just how high they will go.

So there they were inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility trying to take control of their destiny.

Mauigoa, a right tackle with feet light enough to erase elite pass rushers. Bain, a relentless edge defender looking to prove the size of his arms doesn’t matter. And Mesidor who came from nowhere to have a deceptively elite season this year.

The most important battles between them didn’t happen Tuesday in drills for the pro scouts.

Those took place on a daily basis in practice, reps that didn’t show up in stats where they helped turn each other into first round monsters.

When Mario Cristobal returned to Coral Gables, he didn’t talk about flash. He talked about force.

For Cristobal, the vision was always clear.

Dominate the line of scrimmage, and everything else follows.

It sounds simple. It isn’t.

Domination at the line of scrimmage requires more than talent — it demands development, repetition, and a certain kind of mentality.

Mauigoa arrived at Miami as a five-star with rare movement skills for a player his size. There’s a moment every elite offensive lineman reaches, when pass protection stops looking like reaction and starts looking like choreography. Mauigoa showed that off to pro scouts Monday. His kick slide, his hands. NFL scouts watched it all under a microscope.

Bain’s hands are violent too but more calculated due to the needs of his position. His leverage is consistent. The first step is explosive, but it’s the second and third that separate him. He doesn’t just win the edge — he compresses the pocket, forcing quarterbacks into decisions they don’t want to make.

His production definitely doesn’t lie as it projects a game that translates cleanly to Sundays. That’s why the arm-length debates that the pro scouts were obsessing over Monday seemed silly unless of course you were weighing whether to invest about $30 million in him. That’s why they all were there Monday, so that they can advise their billionaire owners about those arms and how significant they might be.

Both Mauigoa and Bain have surged from “high-level prospects” to something far more definitive.

First-rounders that just dominate.

Teams look at Mauigoa and see a plug-and-play tackle with the ceiling to become a franchise cornerstone. The questions that once lingered — pad level, consistency, strength at the point — have answers now, and they showed up on film this season and again Monday at Pro Day.

Bain, short arms and all, is unquestionably the kind of edge defender who can walk into a locker room and immediately affect protection schemes.

For Miami, this is bigger than two or maybe three players taking the program back into the first-round business. It’s proof that after years of chasing this identity again as an elite program that develops players for the pros, that it is becoming something that is sturdy and repeatable.

Miami showcased Monday that it is again a place where potentially elite linemen don’t just pass through.

They develop and set a standard.

Mauigoa and Bain and Mesidor are the visible edge of that shift — three players who embody what Miami wants to be.

Next month — whether it’s in the top 10 for Mauigoa and Bain or later in the first round for Mesidor — their names will be called.

Three Hurricanes who turned projection into certainty — and in doing so, helped return Miami to something Cristobal has always understood, that football, at its highest level, still belongs to the line.

And Monday’s crowd at The U was living proof that Mauigoa and Bain and Mesidor and the Hurricanes program have arrived.

On draft night, their journeys will be framed in graphics and highlights.

Three players.

Three paths.

One shared outcome.

First-round picks.

And for Miami, that is the most important development of all.