From Buckeyes to Canes: Ohio State DT Jarquez Carter Commits to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes beat Ohio State in the playoffs … and now have grabbed a Buckeyes defensive lineman out of the transfer portal. Jarquez Carter, who was recruited hard by Mario Cristobal and staff last year, visited UM Jan. 10 and now has picked the Canes.

He will help fill the experience gap at defensive tackle with David Blay departing, adding more talent in the middle of the defense along with Justin Scott and Ahmad Moten (who is also weighing his pro options), who both have been standouts in helping Miami to the national title game.

The 6-1, 288-pounder was a 4-star out of Newberry (Fla.) High School, and he played in seven games off the bench this season, so he will be a sophomore. At Miami he joins his former high school teammate Mykah Newton.

Carter’s addition is a big boost for a Miami defensive front that loses, as mentioned earlier, Blay along with top ends Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. There’s a lot of young end talent returning on the roster, including Armondo Blount, Marquise Lightfoot and Hayden Lowe, and Miami also is adding portal talent off the edge.

But there was a need for talented depth help at defensive tackle.

Carter is a nice fix for that.